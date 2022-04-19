BERLIN — A new housing development may be in the works at Berlin, adding to the town’s already-busy slate of residential development projects.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Berlin town council set an upcoming public hearing to solicit input from residents and nearby property owners concerning “Berlin Acres,” a proposed four-home development project that, if approved, would be located along County Road 1615.
The development calls for four homes to be built on four adjacent lots just north of the community center ball field, with each lot sized at approximately .4 acres (16,775 square feet). Property owner Silvia Nino is a Berlin resident who lives on land adjacent to the site; Nino was represented Monday before the council by local realtor Richard Neese.
Berlin has no current zoning ordinance, though the development would be a minor subdivision with homes ranging between 1,326 and 1,636 square feet in size. Each home would come with an attached garage and be located on four adjoining tracts that abut CR 1615 on its north side.
The public hearing will be held during the town council’s next regular meeting, which is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday, May 16. The town will also notify property owners; those whose land adjoins the proposed development, ahead of time by mail. To accommodate a potentially larger attendance posed by the development proposal as well as a business licensing ordinance appearing on next month’s meeting agenda, the meeting will be held at the Berlin Community Center rather than at its regular location at the Berlin Town Hall.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Agreed to consider holding a vote to adopt the town’s first-ever business licensing ordinance at the council’s May regular meeting.
- Agreed to approach the town’s planned drainage mitigation project work along County Road 747 near the Berlin Hardware and Farm Supply property as an economic development project, opening the way to apply for future grants that could potentially provide partial project funding through the Cullman County Community Development Commission.
- Agreed to apply for future grants to fund a portion of the town’s upcoming purchase of public playground equipment through the Alabama Association of Resource Development and Conservation (RC&D). Once solicited, bids for the equipment will go to providers whose equipment is pre-approved under terms of insurance provider AMIC (the Alabama Municipal Insurance Corporation).
- Discussed, but took no action on, the town’s consideration of adopting a policy and fee structure for printed copies in satisfying public records requests made from media and members of the public. The topic is tentatively set to appear on the council’s next regular meeting agenda.
- Awarded the low bid for Porta-Potty services at the Farmers Market to Remlap-based A-Plus Portable Restrooms, at a cost of $90 for every four weeks of use.
- Declared surplus a mound of topsoil, to be sold and removed from the north side of the Farmers Market property.
- Approved the minutes of the council’s March 21 regular meeting.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.