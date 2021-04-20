After multiple handout events and with more than 300 units still left to give away, the town of Berlin is trying something different with its free weather radio program.
Starting this weekend, eligible recipients (and there might be more of those than you think) can drop by the Berlin Farmers Market on Saturdays to pick up a free device.
Town leaders said Monday that many eligible residents may not be aware that they qualify for a free radio, noting that the offer extends not just to people who reside within Berlin’s corporate limits; but to those who receive fire service coverage from the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.
Anyone who pays dues to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department is eligible to receive a free device, the Berlin town council noted at its regular meeting this week. Berlin fire coverage encompasses approximately 32 square miles, an area larger than the town’s footprint that includes a significant number of people who aren’t resident of the town.
While supplies last, those people can get a free weather radio too, said Berlin mayor Patrick Bates.
To get a free weather radio, come to the Berlin Farmers Market this Saturday (and every following Saturday, until supplies run out) and bring a photo ID, along with an electric bill to show proof of dues paid to the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department.
The Farmers Market is open every Saturday from 7 a.m. until 12 p.m. Though weather radios will only be available on Saturdays, the market is also open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 3 p.m. until 6 p.m.
