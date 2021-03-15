BERLIN — Subdivision residents in Berlin will soon be driving on a freshly-paved road home, thanks to a state-approved infusion of road funding.
Berlin mayor Patrick Bates said Monday that local legislators had helped to secure a $100,000 state transportation allocation to resurface County Road 1600, which fronts more than 40 home lots as a cul-de-sac spur off County Road 1615 at the western edge of town.
The money “should be sufficient to grind up the road, put a new base down, and put new chip seal on it,” said Bates, noting that Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview) and state Sen. Garlan Gudger (R-Cullman), whose legislative districts cover Berlin, were instrumental in securing the funds.
“That’s the number-one road we’ve been trying to get done,” said Bates, who later added that the assist from the state would help free the town’s remaining road budget. Together with other projects planned for roads in the northeast corner of town, “about 75 to 80 percent of the subdivision roads in Berlin” will be resurfaced before the end of 2021, barring unforeseen obstacles, he said.
Berlin — the only local municipality without a community storm shelter — also is on track to learn soon whether it will receive grant funding this year to construct a new shelter. Bates told the Berlin town council Monday that the town’s application for a matching-funds hazard mitigation grant had been successfully submitted. If approved, the grant would pay for $93,000 of the $124,000 project, with the town paying the remainder of the cost.
In other business at its regular meeting Monday, the council:
Set this year’s operating hours for the Berlin Farmers Market. The market will open for the summer beginning April 19, and remain open until Oct. 30. The market will open on Mondays and Wednesdays from 11 a.m. until 7 p.m., and on Saturdays from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m The council also adjusted the working hours of town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery in order to accommodate her dual role through the summer, when she’ll also manage the Farmers Market.
Awarded a $550 bid to Creative Signs of Cullman for new identifying signage to be affixed to the Berlin Town Hall.
Approved invoices and payroll for the current period.
