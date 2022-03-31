BERLIN — The Farmers Market along U.S. Highway 278 East has produced a hit with Berlin-area buyers in only a short time, leading the town’s leaders this year to prep for a bigger opening day — and more accommodations for local farmers who sell at the site.
With input from the local growers who’ll be setting up vending spots at this year’s market, Berlin will hold a Farmers Market opening day celebration on Saturday, May 21 at the market site on the corner of Highway 278 and County Road 1615 (Mt. Carmel Drive).
This year’s market will run from May 21 until Oct. 29, with the opening day event featuring lots of produce and homemade goodies (of course), plus one-time pop-up shops, a LifeSouth blood drive, and kids’ activities along with food and games. Opening day hours will run from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Town officials say there are two remaining bay spaces left for area growers to claim under the market pavilion through the full season. But the town also plans to accommodate additional vendors on the surrounding grounds, once all the pavilion spaces have filled up.
Cost to participate as a registered vendor for the full 2022 shopping season at the market is $100 for residents of Berlin; $150 for residents who live within the Berlin fire precinct coverage area, and $200 for all others. You can find a copy of the 2022 Berlin Farmers Market — Alabama Rules and Regulations online at www.berlinal.org and looking for the ‘Farmers Market’ tab.
Growers interested in claiming a space at the market can contact market manager Keirstyn Montgomery at 256-736-3138 or via email at clerk@berlinal.org.
