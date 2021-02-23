BERLIN — Town leaders at Berlin are reminding residents to take advantage of the opportunity to receive a free weather radio this Saturday (as well as the following weekend) — all by simply showing up at the Berlin Community Center and presenting proof that they live in town.
Facilitated by the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department, the weather radio giveaway will be held Saturday, Feb. 27 and again on Saturday, March 6. The giveaway is open for all residents of Berlin. To receive a free radio, come to the community center on U.S. Highway 278 E between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. on either Saturday, and bring a photo ID and a copy of a recent electric bill, which reflects the dues that Berlin residents pay to the local fire department.
At its regular council meeting Monday, the council authorized Berlin mayor Patrick Bates to begin assembling documentation to prepare the town to apply for a federal grant that, if successful, could also help fund a storm shelter for the town. Though the grant application period has not formally begun, Bates said he hopes to be ready to apply for the possible 75/25 match grant, coordinated through FEMA, so the town doesn’t miss an opportunity to acquire what would be its first storm shelter.
“We’ve got nothing like that in the community yet, so this would be a good asset,” said Bates. “We already have the property to place a shelter, so we want to be ready to jump in and apply if the opportunity arises.”
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved the minutes of its January 18 regular meeting.
- Awarded an $11,600 bid to Kreps Concrete Construction, LLC of Hanceville, to construct concrete outdoor stairs and accessibility features at the Berlin Town Hall.
- Approved a motion to relocate a stop sign at the intersection of County Road 1612 and County Road 1614 so that it will face motorists traveling on County Road 1614.
- Approved funding for an upcoming Certified Municipal Clerk training course for Berlin town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery.
- Authorized Bates to sign a non-disclosure agreement with the Alabama Department of Revenue.
- Approved a $200 office supply expenditure for an outdoor door mat, as well as plastic floor mats to protect from scuffing.
- Took no action on a proposal to set 2021 opening dates and times for the Berlin Farmers Market, pending an upcoming meeting with local growers to help establish operating hours that will be amenable to them.
- Approved invoices & payroll for the current payment period.
