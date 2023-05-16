BERLIN — Legislative efforts to scale back or repeal the grocery tax statewide could have ripple effects on municipalities’ ability to change their own local taxes, depending on which version of a bill — if any — sees final approval during the current legislative session.
With competing grocery tax measures still in play in Montgomery and tweaks to their specific language still up for debate, the Town of Berlin is anticipating the possibility that at least one legislative scenario could lock Berlin and other Alabama towns out of ever being able to raise taxes beyond their current local rates — unless, that is, they do it by the end of June.
“A couple of different versions [of the grocery tax bill] have passed the senate — some with additional restrictions; some without,” said Berlin mayor Patrick Bates at the town’s regular council meeting Monday. “We’re still trying to get a feel for what’s going to happen.”
A presently-favored version of the anticipated state grocery tax bill creates a new tax category for groceries aside from that of general sales tax, along with language that would prevent cities from taking advantage of any state-level tax reduction by passing a commensurate local tax increase of their own. But, said Bates, the legislature’s effort to curb that possibility may not leave nuance for municipalities to adjust local taxes in the future, instead setting a firm statutory lockout.
“I really didn’t think that this was something we’d be talking about this year,” he said, noting the possible secondary local effects of a successful state grocery tax bill. “In one version of the bill, they’ve decided that they need to put some restrictions in, and the one that’s getting the most talk is one that simply states that, come September 1, all municipalities can no longer raise the tax on food and groceries.
“There’s a number of reasons why I think that’s just bad legislation, and one of the biggest is that you’re not taking into account any new municipality that forms in the future,” he explained, noting that more than half of Berlin’s current sales tax revenue comes from the sale of items that could fall under the grocery tax bill. Via Alabama House Rep. Randall Shedd (R-Fairview), Bates has proposed alternative language for the new state legislation that he hopes lawmakers will consider, though he admits he has “no idea how it’ll be received.”
“They just need to say that municipalities shall not set a local sales tax rate on food and groceries that exceeds the local sales tax rate on general merchandise, and that would solve it,” he said.
As a failsafe measure anticipating the bill’s final fate in the legislature, the council reviewed a draft of a local ordinance that, if approved, would raise the town’s current 4.5 percent sales tax rate an additional half cent to a flat 5 percent. The council took no action on the ordinance at Monday’s meeting, with Bates suggesting a wait-and-see approach as the state bill moves through the legislature ahead of the council’s next regular meeting on June 19.
Thanks to current state requirements that detail a 60-day lead time for approved local taxes to take effect, Berlin’s consideration of a possible half-cent increase has a narrow time window to leave room to spare ahead of the state bill’s anticipated Sept. 1 effective date. Councilmembers indicated they’re in no hurry to adopt a half-cent tax increase, but Bates added that the legislature could present Berlin and other state municipalities with a now-or-never scenario if the grocery tax bill doesn’t leave cities and towns with some wiggle room on adjust their local tax rates in the future.
“Under the current scenario, I just wanted to put this out there for discussion with the idea that, come September 1, we may not have the option any longer,” he said, adding that the council should have a better grasp of how the state grocery tax bill will look in its final form by the council’s June regular meeting.