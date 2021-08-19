With statewide gas taxes set to top out at ten cents per gallon when the Rebuild Alabama Act of 2019 reaches its final two-cent bump on Oc. 1, the town of Berlin already has its approved list of where it’ll focus next year’s road funds.
At its regular meeting this week, the Berlin town council designated a trio of roads to receive full-scale makeovers in 2022, starting with County Road 1612/1614 and progressing on to County Road 1623 and County Road 1624, as available funding allows.
County Road 1612/1614 share the same numbered designation for the road’s run north of U.S. Highway 278, where it connects the intersection near Mt. Carmel Cemetery in the south to its northern endpoint at County Road 747. County Roads 1623 and 1624 are shorter subdivision roads at the town’s northeastern edge.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Reviewed early statistics from the 2020 U.S. Census, which were first made available last week. The Census shows that Berlin grew from a population of 422 at the time of its incorporation in 2018 to a present-day population of 476.
Approved an expenditure not to exceed $300 for the addition of concrete steps for the town hall’s second entrance.
Approved town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery’s registration for the AAMCA (Alabama Association of Municipal Clerks and Administrators) winter conference at a cost not to exceed $1,000.
Discussed preliminary plans for the town’s upcoming budget for the 2021-2022 fiscal year, which will be taken up at the council’s September meeting.
Approved the minutes of the council’s July regular meeting.
