The Town of Berlin is coming up on its fifth year in operation as Cullman County’s newest incorporated municipality, so it’s probably fitting that community leaders want to celebrate the occasion just as the seasons swing toward new growth.
To commemorate Berlin’s first five years as the county’s 12th municipality, the grand opening of this year’s Berlin Farmers Market will serve double duty as both an anniversary event as well as the start of the spring growing season. Town leaders are still nailing down the details, but mayor Patrick Bates says the market’s May 13 opening day event is being planned with highlights in mind to add extra attractions, vendors, and kids’ activities.
“We hope to have an event that’s at least on the larger scale of the opening day that we had last year,” Bates explains. “We’re still trying to contact some groups to see if we can bring some of the smaller vendors out along with our regular vendors at the market. Opening Day actually falls within just a few days of our official anniversary date, so we’re definitely planning to make that a part of the occasion.”
At its regular meeting this week, the Berlin Town Council was updated on how plans for this year’s Farmer Market, located along U.S. Highway 278 East at its intersection with County Road 735, are so far shaping up. Nearly all of the market’s covered vendor booths already are spoken for this year, though Bates notes that the town aims to accommodate additional pop-up vendors with available lot space on the adjoining market grounds.
The 2023 season of the Berlin Farmers Market will run for nearly six months, beginning with the opening day celebration on Saturday, May 13 and extending through Saturday, Oct. 28, when the town will close out the season with a Halloween trunk-or-treat event. To inquire about available vending space, contact market manager Keirstyn Montgomery at 256-736-3138.