Cullman, AL (35055)

Today

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. Near record high temperatures. High 78F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%..

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to occasional showers later during the night. Low 53F. SSW winds shifting to N at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.