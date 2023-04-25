BERLIN — Berlin turns five years old as a municipality this year — and to commemorate the occasion, it’s throwing a Farmers Market party.
At its regular meeting Monday, the Berlin Town Council got an update on planning progress toward the town’s May 13 fifth anniversary event, which will be held in conjunction with this year’s opening day festivities at the Berlin Farmers Market.
Town Clerk Keirstyn Montgomery said last year’s opening day event drew an unexpectedly large crowd, alerting town leaders to prepare for an even bigger attendance — so long as the weather cooperates — for the market’s official start of the upcoming 2023 season.
In addition to planned opening day activities including bounce houses, a rock climbing wall, tons of kids’ games and (of course) rows of locally-grown produce, this year’s fifth anniversary event also will feature a tractor show right on the market grounds. It’s strictly a come-one, come-all affair: There’ll be no registration fee to enter a vehicle in the show, and people’s choice awards will be awarded to the show’s top three vote-getting entries.
There’s no admission charge either to the opening day celebration or to the tractor show, both of which are set to unfold on Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. at the Berlin Farmers Market located at 50 Mt. Carmel Drive, Cullman — just a quick turn off U.S. Highway 278 East. For more information about the event, or to inquire about registering as a vendor, contact the town at 256-736-3138.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
Agreed to pursue a state flood mitigation grant under terms of the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) that, if approved, would fund the installation of a 9’ drainage culvert at County Road 1611. The one-lane, unpaved road is seldom used by local traffic, but frequently experiences flooding during heavy rain events and affords the Tennessee valley Authority (TVA) periodic maintenance access to the nearby power substation. Mayor Patrick Bates estimates the project would cost $80,000, with approximately $60,000 of that amount eligible for funding through the grant.
Declared a mound of topsoil on town property a nuisance eligible for disposal, authorizing the mayor to arrange for its removal at a cost of no more than $1,000. The council previously had advertised the topsoil for bid three times, failing each time to receive response from
- any eligible bidders.
Approved the minutes of the council’s March 20 regular meeting.