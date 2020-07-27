BERLIN — The Berlin town council will be down a man when it gathers for its next regular meeting. Council member Bud Reed informed the group Monday of his decision to resign from his Place 5 seat for health-related reasons.
“I’ve enjoyed working with all of you,” said Reed, “but I just can’t continue.” Fellow council member Don Bates said he and the rest of the council will miss Reed going forward. “He’s just a fine man,” said Bates. “I can’t say enough about how much help he’s been to us.”
Reed was appointed to the town’s very first council administration to help fill out its membership, after Berlin gained incorporated status and held its first meeting — at first with only four council members — in June of 2018. Although new council member Keith Hardman, who qualified for the upcoming municipal election with no opposition, will step into Reed’s Place 5 seat starting in November, his seat will remain vacant until then, unless the council moves to appoint a replacement. Mayor Patrick Bates said the council will take up the matter of nominating someone to fill Reed’s seat until the next administration enters office this fall.
At its regular meeting Monday, the council also certified the elections of Berlin’s remaining five elected officials, all of whom qualified for next month’s municipal election unopposed. That means that Bates will return for another four years as mayor, along with incumbent council members Don Bates, Donald Gunter, Jimbo Quick, and Bruce Bentley.
In other business, the council:
Agreed to reduce the cost of reserving space at the town’s farmers market, giving vendors a choice between paying either a one-time $100 fee for the remainder of the summer season, or $10 per day.
Approved the formation of a dedicated bank account for the farmers market to retain vendor fees and remissions made from customer payments via the federal SNAP program. Mayor Bates noted that no taxpayer fees can be deposited into the new account.
Approved a bid from Cullman-based Wisner Solutions to clean and disinfect the town hall and community center, at a cost of $175 per treatment, for a period running through the end of this year. Bates said the move is aimed at helping prevent the spread of the coronavirus, and that the town will be eligible for reimbursement for the service through the federal CARES Act.
Approved the installation of a street light at the intersection of U.S. Highway 278 and County Road 728.
Approved invoices and payments for the current period.
The council’s next regular meeting will be held Aug. 17 at 7 p.m.
