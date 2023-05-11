It’s been five years since Berlin became Cullman County’s twelfth municipality, with residents electing to incorporate the small community at Cullman’s eastern edge in a referendum that officially launched the Town of Berlin on May 3, 2018.
This weekend, the town will mark the occasion of its five-year anniversary with a community celebration that overlaps with the 2023 opening day of the Berlin Farmers Market. The opening day festivities will take place Saturday, May 13 from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m on the Farmers Market grounds located along U.S. Highway 278, where the highway intersects with Mt. Carmel Drive.
In addition to welcoming local growers and cottage food makers back for the start of the summer market season, Saturday’s celebration also will feature inflatables and kids’ activities, a rock climbing wall, games, and free food courtesy of Temple Baptist Church. The town is also staging its first-ever tractor show, a free-to-enter event that’ll award People’s Choice prizes to the top three finishers in a crowd-sourced vote.
Tapping a state incorporation law allowing for a simple voting majority to determine the outcome, residents of the area voted 45-23 to incorporate in a Feb. 13, 2018 referendum organized and presented to the community through the efforts of Patrick Bates, who has since served as Berlin’s first and only mayor.
In the five years since Berlin became a town, Bates and the town council have overseen a program of paving each of Berlin’s public roads and are in the process this year of pursuing a community storm shelter, while eyeing possible park and recreational uses for vacant town-owned land that lies adjacent to the Farmers Market property.
For more information about this year’s opening day celebration as well as info on the Farmers Market at Berlin, contact the town at 256-736-3138.