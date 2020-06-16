BERLIN — Berlin Mayor Patrick Bates shared an early draft of the town’s budget at the town council meeting Monday night, saying he expects the town’s sales tax revenue to be reduced by as much as 30 percent next year due to revised census numbers.
Sales tax revenues are divided up among the Cullman County municipalities based on population.
“I’m still expecting that because our census number is only from two years ago, and with the sliver of pie, we’re going to get clobbered,” said Bates. “They’ve had 10 years of growth and we’ve only had two.”
His preliminary budget projects revenues of $165,900 and expenses of $158,600, $80,000 of which would be road repaving projects. He budgeted an additional $10,000 for road patching. Roads make up the largest portion of the proposed expenses.
Bates said he would be making adjustments to the budget over the next 60 days as expenses from the 2020 budget continue to come in. “At the moment, I feel pretty confident that these numbers will probably stick, especially given what sales tax revenue was for April,” he said. April sales tax revenues were only down by 2 percent, better than what had been anticipated with the economy closing due to COVID-19.
“We’re on target right now to exceed our budgeted [revenue] amount,” he said.
The town is going to have its first shot at road paving since incorporating two years ago. As of May 1, the town became responsible for the roads within the town limits.
The council voted to repave County Road 1600. Bates said the simplicity of the road and the fact that about 20 to 25 percent of the town’s population lives on the road made it a good candidate for the town’s first attempt at paving.
“I think it would be a great test to see how this works,” he said.
The council authorized Bates to get a quote from the county, and move forward provided the quote falls in the budgeted amount of $70,000.
The town is also moving closer to having its own town hall. A temporary trailer has been moved onto the 20-acre site of the future Farmers’ Market and Town Hall and once utility work is completed, the town clerk will move into the trailer. The council on Monday authorized the mayor to purchase a desktop computer from state surplus in the amount of $528.38 for the town clerk. Bates said the computer is needed for town projects, including possibly streaming town hall meetings online.
In other business, the Farmer’s Market is expected to begin on July 6 and the council approved accepting SNAP payments at the market.
Berlin will also be holding a drive-thru census event and 45th anniversary of the Berlin Volunteer Fire Department on June 27. The fire department will be serving BBQ to go, and the town will have people to assist residents with filing out the census and registering for prizes. The event will take place from 11 a.m. - 2 p.m.
