BERLIN — Residents on Berlin’s western edge will soon find the last bit of their drive home a little smoother, thanks to the town’s approval of a resurfacing project on this week.
At a specially-called Friday meeting, the Berlin Town Council agreed to move forward with a $42,746.31 project that will add a top coat layer of pavement to the road surface along the full length of County Road 1600.
The road, which begins at County Road 1615 just north of U.S. Highway 278, serves the subdivision of single-family homes on the west side of town; a housing area that hosts a significant portion of Berlin’s population. The council called the special meeting in order to take advantage of a time-sensitive opportunity to secure the paving project at its quoted price.
In all, approximately 45 homes lie within the subdivision. Late last year, the town had performed work on County Road 1600, laying a base layer that was meant to serve indefinitely as a drivable surface until funds became available for more extensive surfacing work. The additional top coat layer, said town officials, should provide a more hospitable ride for residents along the short road, which ends at the back of the subdivision in a cul-de-sac.
Work on the surfacing project is expected to be completed before the end of this year.