BERLIN — The town of Berlin has a slightly bigger footprint than before, thanks to an annexation measure passed Monday at the town’s regular council meeting.
On a roll call vote Monday, the Berlin town council approved an ordinance providing for the annexation of 38 acres of private property owned by Steve Clark, located directly north of the Berlin Town Hall, into Berlin. Mayor Patrick Bates and council member Don Bates abstained from the vote.
The newly-annexed land lies along the town’s western edge just north of U.S. Highway 278, and is separated from the property where the town hall is situated by County Road 1614/1612. Council members noted that the annexation will not require any additional road maintenance of the town, since Berlin already maintains the portion of county road that separates the two properties.
In other business at its regular meeting, the council:
- Approved the minutes of its Oct. 18 regular meeting.
- Approved invoices and payroll for the current period.
- Adjusted town clerk Keirstyn Montgomery’s working hours to accommodate the Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s holidays.
- Discussed, but took no action on, the need to formulate bid requirements for municipal mowing and bush hog services ahead of next year’s growing season. The council will take up the matter again at its December meeting.
