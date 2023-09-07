The Benedictine Sisters of Cullman at Sacred Heart Monastery are hosting the Council of Delegates of the Communio Internationalis Benedictinarum this week.
CIB is an international organization representing Benedictine women’s communities from around the world. The event brings to Cullman, Benedictine sisters and nuns from 12 different countries, including South Africa, India, Germany, Belgium, Great Britain, the Philippines, Poland, Spain, Mexico, Korea, Italy and the United States. The participants either serve as delegates from their geographical region or are present in a support, staff or observer role.
The Council of Delegates gathering is taking place at the Benedictine Sisters Retreat Center at Sacred Heart Monastery. The Retreat Center staff and the monastic community of Benedictine Sisters of Cullman, led by Sister Lynn Elisabeth Meadows, prioress, have worked hard preparing for the meeting.
Co-workers of the sisters along with volunteers from the local Cullman community are assisting with hospitality. Sister Lynn Marie McKenzie of Sacred Heart Monastery, who is in her second term as moderator of the CIB, is chairing the meeting.
In addition to their meetings, participants are joining the Sisters at Sacred Heart Monastery for their liturgies and some shared meals. Recently, Bishop Steven Raica of the Diocese of Birmingham, along with Benedictine Abbot Primate Gregory Polan, worldwide leader of the Benedictine Order, visited the gathering, celebrating Mass and joining the sisters for lunch.
While in Cullman, the international guests will also have an opportunity to visit either the Birmingham Civil Rights Institute or U.S. Space and Rocket Center in Huntsville. The group will also visit St. Bernard Abbey during their time here.
For most of the international visitors, this is their first time to Alabama, and for some, their first time to the United States..