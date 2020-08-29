Being Burgermeister looks like a lot of work. You have to dress the part, and you have to show up with a smile for a full and busy roster of events when Cullman’s annual Oktoberfest celebration rolls around.
Talking to locals who’ve formerly held the role, it sounds like a lot of work, too. “It can get exhausting,” admits Rev. Dr. John Richter, Senior Pastor at St. John’s Evangelical Protestant Church and the event’s Burgermeister in 2016. “But it’s also a lot of fun to celebrate with the community. When you’re present for all the events of the week, it’s encouraging to see all the work that goes into it, and the devotion our community has. I would absolutely encourage anyone who ever gets the chance to do it. I’m glad I did.”
Valuing the chance to represent an area with a rich German past is a common thread among former Burgermeisters. “Oh, it’s a complete honor,” says Goat Island Brewery co-owner John Dean, who served as Burgermeister in 2017.
“My wife Lisa and I had an extremely good time carrying on the tradition of Cullman’s great German background. It’s work, but it’s worth it. You’ll definitely have to work onto your grip in order to hang onto Colonel Cullman’s coattails,” he jokes, making a good-natured nudge at local Colonel Cullman actor Larry Rowlette, known for his high-energy enthusiasm for stepping into the role of Cullman’s German immigrant founder. “He’ll be right there, ready to carry you from event to event. But speaking from experience, you’ll have the time of your life.”
With Oktoberfest this year approaching its Oct. 2 start, the window to nominate someone to serve as Burgermeister is closing soon. Locals have until Aug. 31 to submit nominations, tapping a member of the community who, if chosen, will be recruited to carry out a slate of official duties that include taking part in all scheduled Oktoberfest events for the two-day festival.
It’s a busy itinerary; one that involves helping open the ceremony on Friday evening, tapping the official Oktoberfest keg, helping with the crowning of Miss Oktoberfest, mingling with crowds and pumping up the energy, and (of course) helping Col. Cullman with contests and awards.
2018 Burgermeister Ben Harrison says it’s an experience he’ll never forget. “For me, it was one of the most honored occasions I’ve been a part of in this community, because I was counted on to represent our community during a week that celebrates Cullman’s German past. Having German ancestry myself, and with Cullman having been founded by a German immigrant with so much surviving German culture, there was no bigger honor. I loved every minute of it.
“Yes, it was exhausting, and Oktoberfest week was absolutely packed, but it was so rewarding. I was going to so many different places and meeting so many different people, and just for that one week of time, it was ended up being a remarkable opportunity to get insight into what it means to represent the foundation of our community to both local people and guests from out of town.”
To learn more about nominating someone as Burgermeister for this year’s Oktoberfest, visit the event’s Facebook page and look for the nomination and application form. Nominations remain open through Tuesday, Aug. 31.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.