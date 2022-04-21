After a decade of attending arts & crafts shows the husband and wife team behind BCoolDesigns are bringing their handcrafted earrings to this weekend’s annual Bloomin’ Festival on the campus of St. Bernard.
Kathi Barber began crafting earrings ten years ago when the interior design firm which employed her closed. When the collapsing real estate market made employment difficult for her husband John, they joined forces.
“I design the earrings and then pass those designs off to John who will use his laser cutter to cut the design out. Then they come back to me and I use my sublimation technique to print the artwork onto them,” Kathy said.
Soon after they loaded up into their “BCoolBus” and joined the craft fair circuit.
While being a regular vendor at Birmingham’s annual Christmas Village, this year will mark the team’s first involvement at the Bloomin’ Festival following the recommendation of friend and fellow crafter Dave Geyer.
BCoolDesigns is a licensed crafter through the University of Alabama and offer earrings crafted from cork, wood, leather and acrylic materials.
For a preview of their designs you can visit their Etsy shop at etsy.com/shop/bcooldesigns.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.