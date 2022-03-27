Plans for a city skatepark have ignited local residents’ DIY spirit.
Having long been a dream to many residents in the area, local musicians and skateboarders have taken up the mantle to play their part to turn their dreams into a reality.
Skateboarder Trey Lowrey says that he has been advocating for a skatepark for the past five years, and thanks to the efforts of Cullman Mayor Woody Jacobs, things are finally coming together.
“Mayor Jacobs has been awesome, he has driven all across the southeast looking at parks and getting information just by himself. He’s kind of what Cullman needed, I think. He’s just trying to give everyone here a little bit of what they need. He’s just a rad dude,” Lowrey says.
Lowrey has become a bit of a one-man fundraising operation. From working with park designer Spohn Ranch, to networking with different companies to receive donations, Lowrey has been hard at work raising money since the December skatepark announcement. The project, which he describes as a “gamechanger” for the area, will be located between Cullman City Police Headquarters and Depot Park.
“There’s always been such a strong focus on team sports here, which are great. But it’s great to see something else being offered for those who aren’t into those things. This is going to be something for those kids, as well as adults,” Lowrey says.
With development underway, Lowrey says the initial construction of the park is simply the first phase to offer the best amenities possible. Envisioned for the future are lighting, bathrooms, and the possibility of a stage to offer musical events at the park.
“We’re really asking for the community to come together so that we can deliver something really great to everyone.”
Lowrey is gathering donations to host an upcoming fundraising yard sale event, and Cullman band Hassleinone will host their own effort on Saturday, April 2.
Spearheaded by Hassleinone member Matthew Sanford, “Rock Art for the Skatepark” will be held at the Cullman VFW, 112 veterans Dr SW, and will feature bands Hassleinone, Odd Polly and Big Aping Holes.
Wishing to design an event for all ages, Hassleinone vocalist Will Weeks said the use of the VFW came as blessing to the band.
“Finding the venue was pretty difficult, we really didn’t want to have it in a bar, because we wanted it to be an all-ages event. Besides, that’s not really who we are anyway. Nobody in the band are really into drinking or anything,” Weeks said.
Depending on the amount of children in attendance, the VFW agreed to offer the use of its inflatable bounce house.
“I think like a lot of people I grew up around, I spent most of my younger years kind of hating where I came from,” Sanford said, “...but as I grew up I started to realize that you only get back as much as you are willing to put into your community. and I realized I hadn’t been doing that, so that’s what I hope we can do with this show. It’s just us offering what we have to help build the community we would like to see.”
Admission to “Rock Art for the Skatepark” will be $10.
Those wishing to donate to the upcoming yard sale are able to reach Lowrey via Facebook or donate monetarily at gofundme.com/f/cullmans-skatepark.
