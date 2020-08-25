A Baileyton woman is facing trafficking charges after an investigation by Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) Special Response Team (SRT) and Community Response Team (CRT), and Cullman County Sheriff’s Office investigators.
Tiffany Bryant Wilson, 22, has been charged with trafficking in illegal drugs, unlawful possession of a controlled substance, receiving stolen property 2nd, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia￼.
Three other individuals were charged with unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia￼. One of those individuals was also charged with marijuana 2nd.
According to a statement from the CCSO, complaints from area residents, and a lead involving a stolen firearm, led to the arrests.
After obtaining a search warrant, CRT deputies and CCSO investigators located four individuals inside a residence on County Road 747 in Berlin, along with numerous drugs and a stolen pistol. Deputies seized approximately 10 grams of codeine pills, meth, marijuana and other drug paraphernalia.
“This is another example of us getting complaints from citizens and the deputies following up as soon as possible and making arrests. I am glad our deputies were able to arrest these four individuals and also seize these drugs and recover the stolen pistol for the rightful owner," said Sheriff Matt Gentry.
All suspects are currently in the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office Detention Center. Bond for Wilson was set at $500,000.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.