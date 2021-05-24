A two-vehicle crash at approximately 12:12 p.m. Sunday, May 23, has claimed the life of a Baileyton woman. Barbara Sue Bryan, 75, was fatally injured when the 2018 Nissan Versa she was driving collided head-on with a 2019 Nissan Altima that crossed the center line.
Bryan was transported by helicopter to a nearby hospital, where she later died from her injuries. Kelsi Leigh Woodard, 22, of Hanceville was driving the Altima and also was injured and transported to a nearby hospital by helicopter. The crash occurred on Alabama 69 near Cullman County 1635, approximately two miles north of Cullman.
Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
