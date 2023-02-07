BAILEYTON — Days after NFL safety Damar Hamlin collapsed on the field during a televised Monday night game last month, members of the Baileyton Town Council raised the matter at the council’s January meeting. With the town’s busy youth baseball season set to begin this spring, how prepared would bystanders be if a similar medical emergency occurred on the field at Baileyton?
At that meeting, council member Dewayne Sumner proposed that the town purchase defibrillators for standby use at the Baileyton Town Park, as well as institute a new Park & Rec requirement that incoming youth league coaches receive training and certification to administer emergency CPR.
When the matter came up again Monday at the council’s February meeting, though, the council decided to hold off on Sumner’s initial suggestion, opting instead to further explore alternative options. Thanks to some informed discussion between the council and local residents in attendance, the council agreed that it should instead come up with an emergency response approach that won’t place a disproportionate burden of liability solely on coaches.
“Some people may not be comfortable being required to take the CPR class,” suggested local resident Dianne Whitehead, who manages the concession stand at the park, who noted that such a measure might also deter members of the community from taking part in future supervisory Park & Rec roles.
“It might be better to offer the training as an optional thing that anyone can volunteer to take part in,” she explained. “That way, people would be at the games who are trained — but it wouldn’t place that responsibility only on the coaches. I feel making it a requirement for coaches may eliminate [the local group of] people who are willing to coach.”
That sounded like a reasonable proposition to council member Greg Griffin, who noted that the council isn’t seeking to discourage local adults from pitching in to enrich the community’s Park & Rec activities.
“We’ve been trying since I don’t know when to build our park back up and get our teams going again, and I think that, when you do this, it could put some people off,” he said. “I think we should research the volunteer side of it and go from there.”
Registration for this year’s youth T-Ball, softball, and baseball programs at Baileyton is ongoing through March 1, with forms available at the Baileyton Town Hall Monday through Friday, from 12 p.m. until 5 p.m. each day. Birth certificates are required for new players. For more information about how to register, contact the town at 256-796-6447.