BAILEYTON — Baileyton will be accepting bids next month from individuals interested in leasing several parcels of town property. The town owns five parcels of land, a portion of which have been leased out previously for growing hay.
At the town council meeting Monday, Mayor Windell Calloway said after talking to an attorney, it became clear the town needed to put those leases up for public, sealed bid.
The parcels are located on Fairview Road and behind Parkside Elementary School. The council will accept bids for use of all the lots or individual lots. Calloway said they would also have a resolution to pass at the February council meeting stipulating how the property can be used. While the leased property has been restricted to growing hay, the council discussed the possibility of allowing row farming as well.
“We need to decide here pretty quick,” he said, noting that planting season will start soon.
Calloway updated the council on updates being made at the town park. Dead trees were recently removed and the council approved a plan to put a curb where they had been located and also to replace an area of fencing, including a four-foot gate so students at the school can access the park from school property.
“We’re trying to get a lot more stuff done in our park,” said Calloway.
In addition, security cameras will soon be installed and council members will be able to access the footage on their phones.
“We’ve had people doing things they shouldn’t be doing,” said Calloway. “We’re going to have more people checking on the park.”
The council and mayor also discussed the importance of communication within the community.
The council has started a newsletter for residents, is looking at electronic signage in front of the new town hall and is working on a website for the town.
“Communication is key to everything we do here,” said Councilman Benny Guthrie.
In other business, the council:
Approved a two-week per year vacation policy for city employees once they have been with the city for five years;
Tabled the purchase of a new or refurbished printer until prices and warranty could be clarified;
Asked Councilman Dewayne Sumner to investigate the cost of a grill for the use of the town;
Approved having Sumner work with the city clerk to complete the town’s audits. The town is working on audits going back to 2015. Calloway said the documentation for 2015-2017 is complete, but “It’s taken some time. Part of what they needed for 2015 we had to go back to the banks to get.”
