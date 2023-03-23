The Cullman County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) said the reported shooting that occurred earlier today, March 23, was an isolated incident and sees no immediate threat to the community. Local schools are still proceeding with caution.
A statement from the CCSO said one subject was transported to an area hospital for treatment. CCSO Director of Communications Chad Whaley said the reports he had received from officers working the scene indicated the subject was in stable condition.
A follow-up statement from the CCSO said the department was seeking the public's assistance locating an individual identified as Johnny Tolbert. The statement said Tolbert was last seen wearing jeans and possibly a tie-dye shirt, while walking through the woods along County Road 1428 at 12:07 p.m..
The Cullman County Board of Education sent out a notice to parents and on social media sites, that due to the incident's close proximity to the Fairview and Parkside campuses, students at those campuses would be remaining indoors while the CCSO performs its investigation.
Both Whaley and CCBOE Media and Communications Specialist Ty Watwood, said there was no immediate threat to students.
"We just don't want kids out playing on the playground while they're [the CCSO] are trying to figure out a situation. But as far as them being on lockdown, no. It's just 'Hey, we're just going to stay indoors until we know more.' It's just precautionary is all," Watwood said.
Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Tolbert are asked to contact CCSO Investigator Todd Reynolds at 256-735-2717.