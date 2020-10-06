BAILEYTON — The Baileyton Town Council said goodbye to two of its members and three-term mayor Johnny Dyar Monday night.
“It’s been an honor and a privilege to serve the town of Baileyton for 12 years,” said Dyar. “I wouldn’t change a thing. I hope we continue to grow and I thank everyone for helping us.”
Dyar ran for a fourth term, but was unseated by Council member Windell Calloway who takes the office of mayor next month. Councilman Gene Sumner choose to not seek re-election, and Councilwoman Myra Martin was defeated by Benny Guthrie.
“It’s been a great four years,” said Martin.
“I’ve enjoyed working on this council,” added Sumner.
Calloway presented the out-going officials with plaques on behalf of the council.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.