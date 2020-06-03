BAILEYTON — Baileyton Mayor Johnny Dyar said if he’s re-elected mayor, council members are going to be given responsibilities over city services.
At the town council meeting Monday night, Dyar said, “I feel like each council member should be appointed to do a job, like streets or lights.”
He said dividing up the responsibilities will take some of the pressure off the mayor to handle everything. “I don’t want that responsibility to make all those decisions,” said Dyar.
“Other towns do it that way,” he added.
Along a similar vein, Councilman Windell Peterson proposed that the council approve all hiring and firing of full-time town employees. He said he doesn’t think the mayor should have to take full responsibility for hirings and firing employees.
“We all have to work together,” said Councilman Greg Griffin, who said he thinks the mayor should be able to suspend employees without consulting with the town council.
Dyar said his understanding is that the mayor has the authority to do all the hiring and firing, but said, “I would still get y’all’s opinions.”
In other business, Sen. Garland Gudger told the council that ALDOT will be paving Road 1564 at no expense to the town. The paving should be done in a year, said Gudger.
The mayor said the town’s electrical problems at the park remain unsolved. He said three electricians came out to the park, but said they would have to do more investigating.
The council approved a motion prohibiting the growing of row crops on land it leases out. Earlier this year, the council agreed to re-lease the land every two years.
