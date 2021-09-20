A single-vehicle crash at approximately 12:45 a.m. Monday, Sept. 20, has claimed the life of a Baileyton man. Mark Easterwood, 54, was fatally injured when the 1997 Mazda Miata he was driving left the roadway, struck a utility pole and overturned. He was not using a seat belt and was pronounced deceased at the scene.
The crash occurred on Alabama 69, approximately six miles southwest of Arab. Nothing further is available as Troopers with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division continue to investigate.
