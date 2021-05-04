BAILEYTON — The town of Baileyton celebrated holding its first meeting in the new town hall by recognizing all those that have served on the town council.
Monday marked the first time the council has held a meeting in its new chambers since the town hall was completed in October. Due to the coronavirus pandemic, the town has been meeting in the senior center, where there is more room for social distancing.
At Monday's meeting, former council members filled the chamber as Mayor Windell Calloway read off the names of the three former mayors and all the council members who have served the town.
The new town hall is built on the land where Baileyton’s first mayor, Rolfe Burks, home once sat. May 4, said his granddaughter Rhonda Van Zandt, would have been Burks' 117th birthday. The family donated the land to the town and Van Zandt spoke at the meeting about her family's ties to the property. She noted that her father lived his whole life on that property.
"I think that daddy would be very, very pleased about what's going on here," she said. "He would be very proud of the work you're doing."
The $285,000 town hall, located next to the old town hall on Fire Station Road, features a larger meeting room and raised platform for the council to sit, along with a full kitchen and offices for the mayor and town clerk.
One thing, however, that it doesn't yet have are working phones, said Calloway. He said the phones at the old town hall have been disconnected and the new phones haven't been connected.
He suggested any vendors interested in participating in the upcoming Car Show and Family Fun Day contact the town via the internet. Businesses located in Baileyton can get a booth for free, while outside businesses will be charged $25. The event is taking place on Saturday, June 12 at Baileyton Park from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. There is an entry fee for the car show, but the family fun day is free.
Councilman Dewayne Sumner had been heading up the event, but was injured recently in a mowing accident. Calloway said Sumner is at home recovering, but he and the other council members are assisting in organizing the event.
In other business, the council approved the purchase of a new paper shredder and will be updating their insurance coverage in the next couple of months.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.