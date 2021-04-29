The town of Baileyton will hold its first meeting in the new town hall Monday night and will use the opportunity to recognize past council members.
“We’re very proud of our town hall; we think it’s going to be very nice,” said Mayor Windell Calloway.
The $285,000 town hall, located next to the old town hall on Fire Station Road, features a larger meeting room and raised platform for the council to sit, along with a full kitchen and offices for the mayor and town clerk.
To celebrate the town’s history, the town hall also features several items and information about the town, such as its pride as the inspiration of Grand Ole Opry star Minnie Pearl and an exhibition of the matchstick models of town buildings that were handmade by resident Orby Shedd.
Planning for the new town hall began in 2018 and construction was completed last year. Due to the coronavirus, however, the town has been meeting in the larger space provided at the senior center.
The new town hall is built on the land where Baileyton’s first mayor, Rolfe Burks, home once sat. The family donated the land to the town and Burks’ granddaughter, Rhonda Van Zandt, will speak at the town hall ceremony Monday, on what was her grandfather’s birthday.
Calloway said all former council members or family members of deceased council members are invited to be at the meeting at 7 p.m. Monday.
“We want to recognize all the people that have helped in the town all these years,” he said.
