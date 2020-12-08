The town of Baileyton isn’t going to let a virus steal it’s Christmas cheer, but it is making changes to its annual Christmas celebration to keep people safe.
Christmas in Baileyton will be a drive-thru event this year, and the town is partnering with the fire department to hand out burgers, hot dogs, chips, drinks and cookies. Santa Claus will also be attending to spread the holiday cheer and the town will be drawing names for large stuffed animals.
The event is usually held at the Senior Center, but Mayor Windell Calloway said, “with the pandemic, we can’t do that.”
The town did a similar drive-thru event for Halloween, where they handed out 400 bags of candy to residents.
Calloway hopes there will be a similar turnout for Christmas in Baileyton. “Hopefully, a lot of people will show up,” he said. “We’ve always had a big Christmas event.”
Christmas in Baileyton will take place Dec. 12 from 5-7 p.m. at the Baileyton Fire Department.
