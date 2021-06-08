BAILEYTON — The town of Baileyton is hiring an assistant town clerk to help clerk Patricia Gilbert. After reviewing applications for the position in an executive session following the town meeting Monday night, the council tabled the final approval of the hire, pending an offer to the candidate.
The council also unanimously voted to remove Bobby Walker as the town's maintenance worker and hire part-time help for the remainder of the year. No reason was given for Walker's dismissal.
Mayor Windell Calloway said the town is getting ready for its Family Fun Day at the park this Saturday. The event at Baileyton Town Park is from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m. and will include 33-35 vendors, 10 food trucks and a car show. Cullman Regional Medical Center will also be on-hand to provide free health screenings.
"There's been a lot of planning and work that's gone into this," he said.
Councilman Dewayne Sumner thanked the council members and residents who took up planning for the event after he was injured recently and encouraged people to attend. "Come out and have a good time," he said. Sumner said the new playground equipment will be installed by that time as well.
Park hours were also a topic of discussion at the meetings. Signs posted at the park say it closes at 4:30 p.m., but in summer people are still using the park until later in the evening. Calloway has been locking and unlocking the gate to the park and said he often finds people there in the evening. Typically, he said, he just asks them to move their vehicles outside the gate.
Council members said they'd like to see the park open later in the summer and also said they would help with locking up the park on the weekends to give Calloway a break from it.
In other business, the council:
Approved a new policies and procedures manual for town employees
Approved creating a co-ed softball league for the town at a cost of $500 per team
Approved a motion to keep the door to the clerk's office closed as a safety precaution
Approved purchasing new tires for the town truck and repairing and replacing existing equipment for the town
Discussed reviewing the town's insurance coverage with the insurance carrier. Council members expressed concern that the town is overpaying for its insurance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.