BAILEYTON — Ryan Chambers has been hired by the town of Baileyton to serve as director of parks and recreation for a one-year period.
The town council met in executive session following its regular meeting Monday night to interview Chambers and applicants interested in working in the town's concession stand. Following the executive session, Mayor Windell Calloway announced that Dianne Whitehead had been selected to manage the concession stand with Wanda Gregory and Sharon Gorham as employees. Calloway said they may need to hire two or three more concession stand workers to rotate shifts.
Chambers' first order of business will be make a list of equipment needed for the upcoming baseball and T-ball games. The town has extended the registration period for families wishing to sign their kids up for the games.
During its regular meeting the town council approved spending $12,321 for a sound system at the new town hall. Council members have repeatedly said that communications with town residents is a priority, and one thing they have been told repeatedly is that it is difficult to hear the individual councilmen and mayor at the meetings.
"I think this is something we're going to have to do," said Councilman Greg Griffin. "I want everything out there; no secrets."
Councilman Benny Guthrie said he talked to three companies to get a quote. One estimated it would run around $25,000, while the third company declined to bid.
The system, provided by Howard Technologies, includes individual microphones for the council members and mayor, a microphone for public comments, eight in-ceiling speakers and the control panel. Guthrie said it's possible, but not likely, that the system will be installed before the town's tentative April 1 move-in date to the new town hall.
Guthrie said eventually the town could add on to the system to include live streaming meetings.
He said the town's website is also moving forward. The town secured the domain name townofbaileyton-al.com and is working to build the site. "It makes us a little more reachable from a communications standpoint," he said.
Councilman Dewayne Sumner said he is still negotiating for a digital sign in front of the new town hall. He said he is hoping to get the cost of the 4x8 sign down from the $14,000 the town was quoted.
The town council agreed to pitch in to help Parkside School get a digital sign. The council members had previously approved a $2,000 donation for the sign, provided the school could match the funds. The school received some funding and grants but was still short of covering the $30,000 sign. Calloway said Senator Garlan Gudger told school officials he could get the school a $5,000 grant if the town would match it. The council approved adding $3,000 to their donation.
In other business, the council:
- Approved the purchase of a new printer for town hall;
- Discussed attending the Alabama League of Municipalities annual convention in May
- Announced they were able to purchase surplus government office furniture valued at $7,000 for $600.
