BAILEYTON — The Baileyton Town Council is considering adopting an ordinance regulating manufactured and mobile homes.
Town attorney Todd McElroy presented the council with a model ordinance he drafted based on similar ordinances.
“The whole purpose is to provide for public safety and welfare,” said McElroy. “You don’t want people living in unsafe conditions if you can help it.”
Mayor Johnny Dyar said the final version will have some changes from the one presented Monday.
“There will be several changes in it; this will not be exactly what it will be,” he said.
McElroy said one of the changes will be to clarify that while a trailer park is three or more mobile homes on a piece of property, that will not apply to immediate family members.
While Baileyton does not have a zoning code, McElroy said the town can still regulate mobile homes with an ordinance.
“We want to regulate where everything is safe and make sure they’re up to code,” said Councilman Wendell Peterson. “We can’t ban them, but we can regulate them.”
In other business, the town park will remain closed for the time being. The council had received a request to hold a horse show at the town park on Oct. 17, but because the town’s liability insurance does not cover communicable diseases, council members said they weren’t willing to risk someone getting COVID-19 at the event and suing the town.
McElroy said posting a sign at the park stating that the town is not liable and users of the park do so at their own risk would provide some protection, but council members were concerned about opening the concession stand for the horse show.
“I don’t know how the fair is doing it, but I know I wouldn’t want to do it,” said Peterson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.