BAILEYTON — The playground at the Baileyton town park will soon get some much-needed repairs, as town leaders weigh additional options to replace some of the park’s play equipment in the more distant future.
The Baileyton Town Council on Monday approved an $8,000 expenditure to repair or remove piece of play equipment — some more than 30 years old — that council members said has the potential to become unsafe. The unbudgeted funds will come from revenues the town has raised through Baileyton Bargain Days, and will not draw on the town’s General Fund.
The council is currently in the process of weighing bids on new playground equipment, though it will revisit those options at its next regular meeting. Council member Dewayne Sumner said he will prepare an itemized breakout of what kind of equipment those bids would buy, as well as how much it would cost.
The council had previously approved paying parks director Ryan Chambers $4,000 for his seasonal work during spring baseball, but had not approved a payment schedule. On Monday, the council agreed to pay Chambers in two equal installments for his spring work. On the advice of the Alabama League of Municipalities, the council also approved the payment of concession workers via check, as opposed to its previous manner of making payments in cash.
The council also agreed Monday to create and advertise a new job position for an assistant to the town clerk. Clerk Pat Gilbert said she had fallen ill while out of town earlier this year and has since recovered — but that the incident demonstrated to council members a need for built-in redundancy into the town’s administrative operations.
Mayor Windell Calloway said he’s hopeful that the council can hold its May meeting at the newly-constructed Baileyton Town Hall. The council currently meets at the Baileyton Senior Center on the first Monday of each month at 7 p.m.
