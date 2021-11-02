BAILEYTON — The Baileyton Town Council passed a $1.7 million budget Monday night that includes $73,500 in American Rescue Plan funds, which are limited in how they can be used.
The council estimates $300,000 in sales tax revenues over the next year, making up the majority of the town’s local revenue. In capitol outlays, the town budgeted $35,000 for a new town truck along with $12,000 for gas and maintenance. Other items in the $84,500 capitol outlays include a digital sign for the new town hall, wifi at the town park, land purchase payment, repairing the pavilion at the park and maintenance and repairs for the sheriff’s department building.
The category of highest spending is administrative costs, which include salaries, legal services, auditing services, insurance, and utilities and building maintenance. The council is estimating the costs to be slightly more than $185,000 for the fiscal year, which ends Sept. 30, 2022.
Councilman Benny Guthrie said overall the budget “is up a bit more than in the past, but if you look across the line items, I think we did a good job.”
Guthrie also brought up the subject of the town’s senior center, calling it “the elephant in the room.”
He noted that the number of seniors using the town-owned building has declined and that it is used only one day a week, for a few hours. “I don’t think we’re putting it to good use,” he said. “I’d like to see it used for more than just seniors. I think we need to use the senior center as a community center, but with seniors as the priority.”
Councilman Greg Griffin agreed that the $500,000 building could be used for more than just the senior center, but cautioned, “We need to pay real close attention to what we use it for.”
Guthrie said he’d like to see more senior residents of Baileyton involved in the discussion, and the council agreed to set up a meeting with representatives of the senior center.
The council was unanimous in its decision to get rid of a bus used for the senior center, noting that the town has made little use of the 2016 model bus and the liability and costs associated with operating it.
“I think it’s an albatross waiting to hit us,” said Mayor Windell Calloway.
In other business, the council:
- Approved adding Veterans Day to the holiday calendar for town staff
- Agreed to get quotes on sealing the town hall parking lot
- Discussed holding a drive-thru Christmas party in December
- Approved a vehicle policy for the town covering personal and town vehicles
- Approved renewing the CDARS account for another year
- Discussed upcoming installation of culverts and road work.
- The next Baileyton Town Council meeting will be Monday, Dec. 6.
