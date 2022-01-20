The work of local artist and photographer Vincent Desnoës goes on display Thursday at the downtown ballet studio where his wife, instructor Brooke Desnoës, invites the public on a curated visual tour of the world behind the ballet curtain.
Desnoës ‘Backstage’ photo exhibition, says Vincent, is “a tribute to ballet, to dancers and of course to my wife and the amazing work she does and that I have been fortunate to observe over the last three decades.”
Prints will be available for purchase at the event, which doubles as a fundraiser for The Friends of Ballet South, a non-profit organization that fosters the practice and love of dance and ballet in the Cullman community and across North Alabama. The exhibition begins at 6 p.m., and will be staged at the Brooke Desnoës Ballet Academy, located at 306 1st Avenue SE.
