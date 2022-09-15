MONTGOMERY — Auburn University landed a spot in the U.S. News and World Report’s “Best Colleges” rankings as a top 100 national university.
Its ranking assessed 1,500 bachelor’s degree-granting institutions on 17 measures of academic quality, including graduation and retention, Pell Grant graduation rate, undergraduate academic reputation, class size related to faculty ratio, student selection criteria, and financial resources for students.
Auburn ranked No. 97, tying with Clark University in Worcester, Mass.; New Jersey Institute of Technology in Newark, NJ; University of California, Merced; University of Colorado Boulder; University of Illinois—Chicago, University of San Diego; and University of South Florida,
Samford University ranked No. 127 and University of Alabama is No. 137 on the list.
“Samford continues to be recognized as a leader in quality education, teaching and value, and we are pleased that it is ranked amongst the best universities in the country,” said Samford President Beck A. Taylor. “Although national rankings are just one measure of success, the recognition provides affirmation for our students, employees and alumni. As we continue to grow and thrive, we also celebrate the growing national reputation of our university.”
In the top public schools category, Auburn ranked No. 42, and University of Alabama and University of Alabama at Birmingham ranked No. 64. University of Alabama at Huntsville and University of South Alabama in Mobile were also in the rankings, though further down.
Several Alabama universities made the ranking in the top Historically Black Colleges and Universities category.
Tuskegee University was ranked No. 3, Alabama State ranked No. 31 and Alabama A &M ranked No. 40.
“It is an honor to see Tuskegee University increase in its rankings to be recognized as the number three HBCU in the nation,” said President Charlotte P. Morris. “This is a testament to the outstanding work that we have done to enhance our student outcomes and the quality of our academic program offerings.”
For full categories and details on the college rankings can be found at https://www.usnews.com/best-colleges.