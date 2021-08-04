The Link of Cullman County, a faith-based non-profit, is participating in the HOUSE 507 initiative led by the Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless. The Link joins 18 local partners around the state to kick off the program.
The HOUSE 507 initiative is designed to help get vulnerable populations off the streets and out of congregate emergency shelters during COVID-19. It also serves as a long-term permanent housing solution, providing up to 12 months of rental assistance and services for individuals and families experiencing homelessness.
As a participating partner of the HOUSE 507 initiative, The Link will help prevent, prepare for and respond to the COVID-19 pandemic and other infectious diseases among persons or families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance in Cullman County.
“We believe this program and funding was granted at just the right time,” said Melissa Betts, director of Community Development at The Link. “So many are still struggling from the last round of COVID layoffs, and we are now seeing the number of COVID-19 cases rise with the new variant. Please reach out for assistance! We are urging our property owners in Cullman County to come forward and let us help you as well. This funding helps the tenant and the property owners. We are calling for all rental property owners to come learn more about how this can help you.”
The Link is hosting an informational meeting on Thursday, Aug. 19 at the Cullman Area Chamber of Commerce at 9:30 a.m. RSVP to tiffanywright@linkingcullman.org.
Residents seeking assistance from HOUSE 507 in Cullman county should contact: Paige Williams at The Link at 256-775-0028 or paigewilliams@linkingcullman.org.
The initiative also includes incentives to help develop strong, lasting relationships with landlords and property managers that aid in the placement and stabilization of people served by the program.
The HOUSE 507 initiative is funded by Emergency Solutions Grant COVID-19 (ESG-CV) funds and is designed to help prevent and respond to individuals and families who are homeless or receiving homeless assistance. Additional funding is also available to support homeless assistance and homeless prevention activities in response to the pandemic. To qualify for HOUSE 507 support, individuals and/or families must fall under one of the four HUD categories: (1) lacking a fixed, regular, and adequate nighttime residence, (2) in imminent risk of homelessness, (3) homeless under Federal statutes, or (4) feeling/attempting to flee domestic violence.
“Partnering with local agencies is an essential part of ensuring the success of the HOUSE 507 initiative. Our goal is to quickly get the housing financial assistance into our rural communities and assist those with the highest need first,” said Felicia Jackson, executive director, Alabama Rural Coalition for the Homeless. “As part of Alabama’s Framework for an Equitable COVID-19 Homelessness Response, the initiative is operating under a racial equity lens to help ensure that all 42 counties in the state understand and address the overrepresentation of people of color among those experiencing homelessness.”
According to HUD, “The costs of landlord incentives will increase the number of housing units available to people experiencing homelessness or at risk of homelessness, especially in tight rental markets and obtaining and maintaining housing is critical to preventing the spread of coronavirus and helping mitigate the economic impact of the crisis.”
To learn more, visit archconnection.org/house-507/ and linkingcullman.org.
