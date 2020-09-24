Cullman County’s workforce continues to evolve with the advancement of technology, and local business and industry members gathered for a forum at Wallace State Community College Wednesday morning to discuss the college’s future in training future and current workers.
College Dean Johnny McMoy said Wallace State is currently in the process of developing a 10-year strategic plan, which is being called ASPIRE 2030, and the college is gathering input from community members as it develops that plan for the future.
“Our vision today is all about the future and what we aspire to become,” he said.
ASPIRE 2030 is a statewide effort to provide a plan for the future needs for Wallace State and the state’s 23 other community colleges, and as part of that plan, the businesses and industries present at Wednesday’s forum are meant to provide guidance to Wallace State in its goal to provide the best educational and training opportunities for Cullman County residents, McMoy said.
“What we at Wallace State want to be, as this thing evolves, is to be at the heart of all that we’re about as a community,” he said.
After an introduction by McMoy, the forum’s members broke into two groups to discuss some of the future needs for the area’s workforce and how Wallace State can address those needs.
Topics of discussion for the groups included growing and declining occupational demands, what new skills will be required in the future workforce and what skills may be replaced by automation or artificial intelligence in coming years. The college also asked committee members what equipment purchases could help prepare students for their industries and what types of training would be the most beneficial for their current workforces.
At the end of the breakout sessions, the groups had gathered dozens of ideas and thoughts about the future needs for educating and training workers, and they were asked to narrow those thoughts into a few primary takeaways that the college should be considering.
Those takeaways included stronger relationships with industry partners, training students in how to transition from a virtual learning environment to the real-life workforce, adding more quality assurance training among all of the college’s programs and purchasing more relevant training equipment to make sure students are able to get hands-on training.
McMoy said Wednesday’s forum is just one part of the strategic planning process, and additional community meetings have already taken place or are planned for the near future to discuss other areas for consideration.
Community colleges have their name for a reason, and that is to be at the center of their communities and be able to respond to changes, whether it’s the advancement of technology or a pandemic, McMoy said.
“That’s our obligation, that’s why we’re a community college,” he said. “We have to lead the community in responding to innovation and disruption.”
