Ashley heads up social justice reporting initiative

ATLANTA – Asia Ashley is easy-going, optimistic people-person with a passion for thrifting fashion. But she’s first and foremost a storyteller with a hunger to bring unheard stories to light.
She’s the new social justice reporter for CNHI newspapers in Georgia, Alabama, Tennessee and Mississippi, and she has a goal to make sure everyone has a voice. It’s a role familiar yet unfamiliar to her.
Ashley — a native of Macon, Georgia — has more than a decade, 13 years to be precise, of experience in journalism and communications.
Starting with her tenure at Auburn University from 2007-11, Ashley earned a bachelor of arts in communication and a minor in Spanish.
She put it to use, most notably, as a reporter at the LaGrange Daily News from 2012-14; a reporter at the Henry Herald from 2014-18; a public relations manager at Clayton County System of Care from 2018-19; and as a managing editor at The Champion Newspaper in Decatur from 2019-21.
During her career, her reporting beats have included coverage of government, politics, local and breaking news.
Ashley said though she has a passion for news, she was inspired at a young age to pursue these subjects — or rather news in general — by Nancy Grace, host of “Crime Stories with Nancy Grace."
“I was a huge Nancy Grace fan,” Ashley said, referencing her spunk, drive and personality as inspiring factors. “When most people think of women, especially women in journalism, you don’t really see the aggressive side of women.”
Most people think women are shy, timid and scared to ask the hard questions but Grace wasn’t, Ashley said. Grace had no fears about asking tough questions.
It’s an approach Ashley said she brings to her work now, but she also knows that approach needs to be tweaked, by way of perspective, going into her position as a social justice reporter.
Social justice has been of ever-increasing importance since before the 1960s. Right now, it’s a crux. As a Black woman, this is a topic hitting her and many others across the U.S. in very real ways.
“Now is the time for a position like this to help bring awareness and highlight issues that are affecting different communities racially (and) socially — things like that, given the current state of things taking place,” she said.
Ashley said her main goal is lending an ear to the unheard.
This could include stories of the disabled seeking equality in accessible activities, racist occurrences in communities or a forgotten name in history.
Ashley gained valuable experience, specifically in helping the disabled from her time at the Clayton County System of Care.
“I worked with disadvantaged youth from underprivileged areas (and) minority communities,” she said. “That has always been a soft place in my heart — working with kids and people who don’t have the same access to things that most people would.”
She said finding these stories may be a challenge at first, but she plans to learn the different communities and different states she’s covering.
“Hopefully, I’ll be able to develop more connections and insights into each of the various areas,” Ashley said. “That’s how I’ve worked best historically in my previous positions.”
It’s all about getting close and getting to know the communities on a personal level so people will feel comfortable talking to her and reaching out to her about issues they may experience, she said.
It’s something easier said than done but she said she’s optimistic.
“I want everyone to have a voice — for everyone to be heard,” she said. “I hope that I’m able to form those relationships with those people that haven’t gotten the chance to be in the front light and say what’s really going on in their community.”
The hope is to help them resolve their issues and make sure they’re heard.
“I’m looking forward to seeing what I can bring to this position and to the various communities,” Ashley said. “I’m grateful for the opportunity to be able to tell these stories.”
