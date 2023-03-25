Saddling up and riding toward retirement, Hanceville police chief Bob Long has no plans to leave the city he now calls home. Putting down local roots for good, Long and wife, Yolanda (‘We just call her ‘Yo,’’ Bob explains), are building an in-town place where he can finally horse around as owners of the ‘Y.O. Ranch’ — a name chosen as an affectionate nod to the spouse who’s happy to put up with Bob’s horse hobby.