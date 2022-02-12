Senior citizens in the area will receive a heartfelt surprise this Valentine’s Day. The North Central Alabama Regional Council of Governments (NARCOG) has partnered with local schools this year to deliver handmade Valentines cards to local seniors, both those who attend their local senior centers and those who are home-bound and receive meals through the More Than a Meal Program.
Justin Graves, Outreach Coordinator for NARCOG, said the organization wanted to partner with schools to assist in creating the Valentine’s Day cards due to the positive impact it has on seniors.
“Sometimes little things like a card can brighten their day,” said Graves.
He partnered with Cullman High School and Hanceville Elementary this year.
Elizabeth Miller, art and photography teacher at Cullman High School, and her National Art Honor Society students are no stranger to using their artistic talents to enrich the lives of members of the community.
Having previously donated hand crafted Christmas ornaments for Cullman Caring for Kids, decorating Trunk or Treat signs for local law enforcement festivities, and crafting a paper mache rocket for the Cullman Primary School classrooms. Miller says “art with a purpose”, has always been her motto.
“I wanted to give students an opportunity to see that art is much more than what you create, but to see what it is able to do for others as well.”
It’s an idea that President of the honor society, Avery Drake has taken to heart.
“I have always enjoyed art, but I joined the honor society because I was drawn to the purpose of my art, and how I can use that to serve others in my community,” Drake said.
This is the first year Hanceville has had a dedicated arts program, and Dee Johnson has wasted no time building the sense of community in her younger students.
“I think it is very important to teach children to look outside themselves, into our communities and help others,” Johnson said.
Her students also used the Christmas season to connect with local seniors by making cards for residents in local nursing and assisted living facilities. “They absolutely loved being able to reach out to those residents at Christmas. All of my students are very caring individuals and I hope we can shine a light in our community and beyond,” Johnson said.
Graves said they plan to deliver the cards on Monday to local senior centers and to those who are homebound on Valentine’s Day.
