Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/22
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Noah L. Wright, 22, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication; resisting arrest; failure to appear- expired tag, two counts; insurance violation, two counts: Ethan J. Harris, 29, of Cullman, arrested on 1st Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia: Joseph R. Overton, 30, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation: Christopher D. Keasler, 49, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
7/23
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, five counts; criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; driving while license suspended; false information given to law enforcement; possession of drug paraphernalia: Bashir P. Ruatti, 36, of Hanceville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rachel A. Linn, 38, of Cullman, arrested on Main Avenue SW.
7/24
Public intoxication; resisting arrest: Anthony R. Lovell, 47, of Cullman, arrested on Hickory Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Cassie E. Taylor, 33, of Vinemont, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Christopher P. Harris, 31, of Falkville, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Jenifer N. Price, 34, of Vinemont, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Shaun D. Anders, 31, of Falkville, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; false information given to law enforcement; expired tag; insurance violation; failure to register vehicle: Evon J. Smith, 38, of Vinemont, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license revoked: Jason H. South, 44, of Falkville, arrested on County Road 1342.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
7/21
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jerrica Leonia Adams, 32, arrested on Hwy. 278 West.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Tyler Wesley Bennett, 26, arrested at Brown’s Store.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Cody Lemark Clay, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Sell/distribute methamphetamine, two counts: Tammy Jo Cummings, 56, arrested on Hulaco Road.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); menacing-knife: Barbara Jean Hann, 52, arrested on County Road 1568.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); violation of a domestic violence protection order: Casey Paul Henderson, 54, arrested on County Road 308.
Simple assault-child abuse (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Rachael Michelle Henderson, 41, arrested on County Road 308.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Brandon Shane Norris, 31, arrested on County Road 1693.
Simple assault-family: James Thomas Scott, 38, arrested on County Road 1485.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Rodney Lang Smith, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Bail jumping, second degree-auto theft: Roger Dale Smith, 39, arrested at Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand Jury-drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: Pattie Lee Sterling, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Merlin Eugene Thomas, 40, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Gregory Sean Thornton, 33, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
7/22
Assault-harassment: Johnna Michaela Ball, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of amphetamine: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving with driver’s license-not in possession: Christopher D. Keasler, 49, arrested on Hwy. 31 N.
7/23
Public intoxication: John Craig Coker, 18, arrested on County Road 1422.
Failure to appear- promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500; criminal trespassing, enters-remains on premises: Heather Nicole Griffin, 31, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- receiving stolen property: Rhyan Rnell Hall, 27, arrested on County Road 606.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Bridget Nicole Ingram, 25, arrested on County Road 606.
Failure to appear- possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Matthew Levon Jonnson, 38, arrested on 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Michael Dwight Pullen-Clapper, 31, arrested on County Road 1344.
7/24
Possession of methamphetamine; failure to appear- no motorcycle endorsement; driving while license suspended; improper lane usage; operating a vehicle without insurance; switched tag: Shaun David Anders, 31, arrested on County Road 1342.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Nancy Gowens Hilton, 60, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-family (knife); A to M aggravated assault: Justin Bryan Horton, 33, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possessing stolen property; driving while suspended, revoked, or cancelled; running a red light: Tammie Leann Huskey, 28, arrested on County Road 1564.
Giving false identification to law enforcement: James Garrett Kelso, 29, arrested on County Road 1650.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, second degree, two counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; possessing forged instrument: Kenneth Claude King, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Phillip Ray McDonald, 56, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Public intoxication: Manuel Francisco Miguel, 22, arrested on I-65 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, three counts; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; driving while license suspended: Troy Elijah Pearce, 33, arrested on County Road 747.
Probation violation- endangering a child: Tiffany Lynn Proffitt, 27, arrested on County Road 1718.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Ali Brooke Sanchez, 21, arrested on I-65 S.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; expired tag; giving false identification to law enforcement; failure to register vehicle; operating a vehicle without insurance: Evon Joel Smith, 38, arrested on County Road 1342.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; sale of stolen property, $1500 or more; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended; exceeding reasonable road speed: Jason Howard South, 44, arrested on County Road 1342.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joey Russell Widner, 49, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.