Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12/9
Reckless endangerment; resisting arrest: Matthew T. Sapp, 28, of Vinemont, arrested on 2nd Street SE/ 3rd Avenue NE.
Grand jury indictment- theft of property, third degree: Bart M. Stephenson, 34, of Sipsey, arrested in Walker County.
Attempting to elude: Yumi Arashima, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Mayfair Lane.
12/10
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Kenneth D. Parker, 30, of Adamsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: Jeffrey D. King, 44, of Cullman, arrested on 12th Way SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; speeding; expired tag: Nicholas B. Handley, 36, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Driving under the influence; resisting arrest: Jason B. Langley, 40, of Northport, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
12/11
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; insurance violation; driving while license suspended; improper tires: Jason O. Surrett, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; Gayla N. Estes, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Violation of an elder abuse protection order: Jon E. Pride, 25, of Cullman, arrested at Veigl Village Ct., SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Brittany D. Henderson, 35, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman Shopping Center.
Possession of burglary tools: Alex W. Lovell, 23, of Cullman, arrested on Convent Road NE/Broad Street NE.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
12/8
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of a controlled substance: Johnathon Robert Barnes, 36, arrested on Ryan Road.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Alex Michael Duke, 20, arrested on Ryan Road.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: Tracy Michelle Gaither, 47, arrested on I-65S.
Cruelty to dog/cat; failure to bury livestock: Amanda Marie Garmon, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- domestic violence, third degree: Nathan Ray Hallman, 34, arrested on County Road 1829.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; improper lane usage; probation violation- unlawful possession with intent to distribute: Nicholas Daniel Hill, 34, arrested on County Road 1498.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance, two counts: Michael Lee Lambert, 41, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Theft-firearms: Tabatha Leal Danine Martin, 37, arrested at Cullman County Courthouse.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Thomas Smith, Jr., 39, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer: Larry Joseph Williams, 56, arrested on County Road 1605.
12/9
Failure to appear- theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Lynn Ann Burks, 47, arrested at Exxon.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Justin Talmadge Floyd, 32, arrested at Love’s.
Negotiating worthless instrument; failure to appear- stalking, second degree: Cecil Dewayne Griffin, 56, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement: Terry William Grimmett, 59, arrested on County Road 715.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family); identity theft: Madison Michelle Saulnier, 23, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
12/10
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Ignacio Salgado Cabanas, 20, arrested on Johnson Street.
Counterfeiting; forged instrument: Cody Brian Cooper, 30, arrested at Priceville Raceway.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; public intoxication: Lisa Ann Hicks Freeman, 53, arrested on County Road 18.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Donald Eugene Hill, 37, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; failure to redeliver hired vehicle; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card: Ellesha Crystal Lee, 39, arrested on County Road 314.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Angela Lynn Lovell, 42, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; counterfeiting; forged instrument; forgery-other objects; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500, two counts; negotiating worthless instrument, two counts; illegal possession/use of a credit/debit card; driving while license suspended; improper lane usage: Robin Lee Ritchie, 42, arrested on County Road 314.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer: John Wesley Tubb, 35, arrested at Joppa Four Way.
12/11
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Micheal David Dossett, 45, arrested at Albertville Police Dept.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Mary Carol McCann, 39, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Denise Mortensen, 55, arrested on County Road 6200.
Resisting arrest; driving under the influence of alcohol: Brad Lymount Owens, 53, arrested on I-65 NB.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Jason Oliver Surrett, 37, arrested on County Road 1223.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Terry Lelan Turney, 55, arrested on County Road 6200.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Heather Brooke Williams, 25, arrested in Jones Chapel.