Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

8/19

Receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: William C. Lassiter, 35, of Huntsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Madison Y. Estes, 30, of New Market, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Carol J. Hobbs, 37, of Jasper, arrested on Welti Road/@ County Road 736.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

8/20

Failure to appear- driving under the influence, two counts; insurance violation; driving on the wrong side of the road: Jenny M. Jacobs, 49, of Cullman, arrested at Lee Circle SW.

Driving under the influence: Christine L. Johnson, 53, of Falkville, arrested on Tallyho Street.

Driving under the influence: Brandon C. Haas, 26, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 437/I-65.

8/21

Driving under the influence: Ulises D. Juan Mora, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on 9th Avenue SE.

Theft of property, fourth degree: Ladonna W. Johnson, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Aaron D. Murphy, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Sandra M. Kugler, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on the wrong side of the road: Michele D. Nolasco-Medel, 50, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

8/18

Failure to appear- making false Medicaid claim: Crystal Gail Berry,, 43, arrested at Arab Police Department.

Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Regina Banks Edwards, 54, arrested on County Road 431.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Benjamin C. Fowler, 31, arrested on I-65 S.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: George Matt Harrison, 41, arrested on I-65 S.

Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: Kristine Marie Hosmer, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, 43, arrested on County Road 437.

Failure to appear- Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Cherry Dale Ingle, 62, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Shelley Louise Lancaster, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Anthony Ray Lovell, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Eric Raymond Lee Sanchez, 24, arrested on I-65 S.

Failure to appear- expired tag: Sharon Denise Seals, 49, arrested on County Road 437.

Permitting dogs to run at large: Carrissa Dawn Smitherman, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- assault-harassment: Jeri Lynn Stein, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Derek Wayne White, 41, arrested on County Road 431.

Simple assault-child abuse (family): Desiree Katlyn Wilhite, 24, arrested on County Road 1397.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Phyllis Swann Wise, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of dangerous drugs: Randy Leon Wood, 49, arrested on Hwy. 231.

8/19

Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Brent Raymond Buck, 46, arrested on County Road 1320.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; receiving stolen vehicle: Bradford Seth Burney, 26, arrested on Quail Run Road.

Domestic violence, third degree: William Jerrell Busby, Jr., 51, arrested on County Road 82.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 26, arrested on Quail Run Drive NW.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested on County Road 437.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Michael Gambrell, 27, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): Sarah Beth Harbin, 30, arrested on County Road 437.

Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Matthew Lee Horton, 39, arrested on County Road 732.

Failure to appear- attempt to commit a class B felony; possession of dangerous drugs: James Ray Murphy, Jr., 53, arrested at the Blount County Jail.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: David Omri Preston, 35, arrested on County Road 1809.

8/20

Public intoxication: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested on County Road 605.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: James Michael Manning, 48, arrested on Hwy. 278.

Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Jessica Lee Mays, 37, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Domestic violence, third degree-harassing communications: Aaron Nathion Merrill, 27, arrested at 0 County Road 747.

8/21

Public intoxication: Melvyn Tyler Denson, 50, arrested on U.S. 278 E.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: Pennie Dezarae Holland, 20, arrested on County Road 310.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michele Day Nolasco-Medal, 50, arrested on State Road 69 N.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: William Christopher Trimble, 56, arrested on I-65 SB.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested on County Road 702.

