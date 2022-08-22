Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/19
Receiving stolen property, first degree; unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance: William C. Lassiter, 35, of Huntsville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Madison Y. Estes, 30, of New Market, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: Carol J. Hobbs, 37, of Jasper, arrested on Welti Road/@ County Road 736.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Sarah K. Corbin, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
8/20
Failure to appear- driving under the influence, two counts; insurance violation; driving on the wrong side of the road: Jenny M. Jacobs, 49, of Cullman, arrested at Lee Circle SW.
Driving under the influence: Christine L. Johnson, 53, of Falkville, arrested on Tallyho Street.
Driving under the influence: Brandon C. Haas, 26, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 437/I-65.
8/21
Driving under the influence: Ulises D. Juan Mora, 23, of Hanceville, arrested on 9th Avenue SE.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Ladonna W. Johnson, 42, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; driving while license suspended: Aaron D. Murphy, 25, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Sandra M. Kugler, 38, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving on the wrong side of the road: Michele D. Nolasco-Medel, 50, of Blountsville, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
8/18
Failure to appear- making false Medicaid claim: Crystal Gail Berry,, 43, arrested at Arab Police Department.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Regina Banks Edwards, 54, arrested on County Road 431.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Benjamin C. Fowler, 31, arrested on I-65 S.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: George Matt Harrison, 41, arrested on I-65 S.
Probation violation- theft-miscellaneous: Kristine Marie Hosmer, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Danny Ray Lee Hudson, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Cherry Dale Ingle, 62, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Shelley Louise Lancaster, 53, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- using false identity to avoid arrest/hinder prosecution: Anthony Ray Lovell, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Eric Raymond Lee Sanchez, 24, arrested on I-65 S.
Failure to appear- expired tag: Sharon Denise Seals, 49, arrested on County Road 437.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Carrissa Dawn Smitherman, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: Jeri Lynn Stein, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Derek Wayne White, 41, arrested on County Road 431.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Desiree Katlyn Wilhite, 24, arrested on County Road 1397.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Phyllis Swann Wise, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of dangerous drugs: Randy Leon Wood, 49, arrested on Hwy. 231.
8/19
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Brent Raymond Buck, 46, arrested on County Road 1320.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; receiving stolen vehicle: Bradford Seth Burney, 26, arrested on Quail Run Road.
Domestic violence, third degree: William Jerrell Busby, Jr., 51, arrested on County Road 82.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Sarah Kristina Corbin, 26, arrested on Quail Run Drive NW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Caleb Ethan Cruce, 19, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Michael Gambrell, 27, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Sarah Beth Harbin, 30, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Matthew Lee Horton, 39, arrested on County Road 732.
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a class B felony; possession of dangerous drugs: James Ray Murphy, Jr., 53, arrested at the Blount County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: David Omri Preston, 35, arrested on County Road 1809.
8/20
Public intoxication: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested on County Road 605.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; driving under the influence of alcohol: James Michael Manning, 48, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- permitting dogs to run at large: Jessica Lee Mays, 37, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Domestic violence, third degree-harassing communications: Aaron Nathion Merrill, 27, arrested at 0 County Road 747.
8/21
Public intoxication: Melvyn Tyler Denson, 50, arrested on U.S. 278 E.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Pennie Dezarae Holland, 20, arrested on County Road 310.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Michele Day Nolasco-Medal, 50, arrested on State Road 69 N.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: William Christopher Trimble, 56, arrested on I-65 SB.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amanda Jane Leak, 36, arrested on County Road 702.