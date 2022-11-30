Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Monday:
11/28
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Cody W. Kunze, 29, of Cullman, arrested on Denson Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, third degree; insurance violation, two counts; driving while license suspended; expired tag, three counts; driving without a license: Amanda N. Shearin, 31, of Cullman, arrested on County Road 490/County Road 565.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Tuesday:
11/29
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; false information given to law enforcement; attempting to elude; theft of property, fourth degree: Dustin W. Hill, 39, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- disorderly conduct: Lukas W. Fortenberry , 23, of Hartselle, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, two counts; driving without a license; insurance violation: Latishia L. Mullet, 31, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree; insurance violation; driving without a license: George L. Flanigan, 45, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
11/28
Theft-from yards, less than $500: Brittany Renea Allen, 27, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana: William Andrew Brown, 24, arrested on Gunter Avenue.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Randal Allen Curvin, 46, arrested on County Road 222.
Domestic violence, third degree- harassing communications; domestic violence, third degree: Justin Matthew Hobbs, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft-from yards, less than $500: Kayla Nicole Salter, 29, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff's Office.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order: Bradley Randolph Scott, 48, arrested on County Road 832.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Jenna Alyssa Tucker, 30, arrested on County Road 222.
11/29
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Stacy Renee Cable, 39, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Attempting to elude a police officer; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Matthew Edward Childers, 23, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- domestic assault-harassment (family): William Bennett Clark, 66, arrested at the Hanceville Police Department.
Failure to appear- illegal possession of prescription drugs: George Lamar Flanigan, 45, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Shenna Marie Flores, 37, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Jesse Dwight Gregory, 29, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Brandon Heath Netherton, 44, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Robbery-business (gun): Shannon Dewayne Nickens, 36, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of dangerous drugs: Joseph Randell Overton, 31, arrested on County Road 1558.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; possession of a concealed weapon without a permit: Christopher Clay Phillips, 46, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Failure to appear- simple assault-child abuse (family): Savanna Nicole Sloan, 28, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, or cancelled: Steven Dosson Smith, 56, arrested on County Road 645.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jonathan Eric Steele, 33, arrested in West Point.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: William Albert Tubbs, 42, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Rene Herbert Valka, 79, arrested on County Road 700.
11/30
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Cory Daniel Anthony, 30, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Trent Keith Arnold, 35, arrested on Welcome Road.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Jason Layne Curtis, 53, arrested on I-65 NB.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Raechel Marie Feres, 52, arrested on County Road 1829.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Michael Allen Glover, 43, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- negotiating worthless instrument: Christopher George Lackey, 44, arrested on County Road 1485.
Probation violation- possession of dangerous drugs; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Jerald Edward Malcom, 39, arrested on Chad Drive.
Failure to appear- leaving the scene of an accident: Rachel Marie Smith, 39, arrested at Greggs Grocery.