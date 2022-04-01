Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday:
3/28
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force); failure to appear- possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Richard David Bagwell, 39, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Myra Lynn Brock, 55, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Katherine Dawn Davis, 40, arrested on County Road 940/County Road 992.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Stephen Daniel Findley, 35, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (force): Gabriel Kane Fortner, 21, arrested at the Marshall County Jail.
Public intoxication: Steven Michael Holt, 37, arrested on County Road 437.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Kasen David Humphries, 18, arrested on Christian Street.
Failure to appear- assault-harassment: Jeffery Lawrence Johnson, 52, arrested on Hwy. 278 E.
Failure to appear- driver’s license not in possession: Jason Terry Monroe, 44, arrested on County Road 109.
Public intoxication; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Savannah Blake Noe, 29, arrested on County Road 1301.
Possession of opium or derivative; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Alice Graves Swann, 50, arrested on County Road 1570.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: Ricky Lynn Wallace, 43, arrested on County Road 109.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Chelce Lea Welch, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Larry Austin Williams, 34, arrested on AL. Hwy. 157.
3/29
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Josie Makae Courtney Bates, 26, arrested at 1910 Beech Avenue SE.
Counterfeiting; forged instrument; theft-miscellaneous: Daniel Ganford Borden, 31, arrested on Hwy. 157/Hwy. 55.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; resisting arrest: Kelly Dill, 42, arrested on 69 S/County Road 92.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Kimberleigh Ann Duffey, 31, arrested at the Morgan County Jail.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Larry Dean Farr, 61, arrested on 26th St SW/County Road 437.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; operating a vehicle with expired tag; driving while license suspended; improper brakes; no seat belt; operating a vehicle without insurance; tinted windows: Sherre Elizabeth Hasenbein, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Kimberly Darlene Havard, 51, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs: Nathan David Lowery, 33, arrested on U.S. 31 N/County Road 1223.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Evann Charles McLain, 32, arrested on I-65 North Rest Area.
Possession of marijuana, second degree; failure to appear- failure/refusal to display insurance: Jennie Marie Odom, 44, arrested on County Road 831/Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: Joseph Michael Rhoads, 28, arrested on I-65/mm 315.
Possession of heroin; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer: Eric Thomas Sheets, 33, arrested on I-65 NB 308.
Failure to appear- driver’s license-not in possession: Kenneth Michael Stewart Sr., 45, arrested on County Road 831/Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- reckless endangerment; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Justin Dwayne Turner, 40, arrested at St. Clair County Jail.
3/30
Failure to appear- identity theft; theft-miscellaneous, $500-less than $1500: Abby Grace Chandler, 19, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- drug trafficking; possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; drunk/addict in possession of a firearm: Mark Wandlas Givens, 58, arrested at the Winston County Jail.
Failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; Grand jury- failure of adult sex offender to register with local law enforcement; probation violation- rape (strong arm); failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; promote prison contraband (drugs); possession of dangerous drugs: Steven Jessie Knight, 44, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: Mandy Michelle McCay, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
