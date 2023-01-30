Arrest handcuffs
Metro Creative

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

1/27

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; attempting to elude: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.

Public intoxication: male, 43, of Riverton, WY, arrested on 4th Street SW.

1/28

Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 37, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended: female, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Public intoxication: male, 34, of Boaz, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

1/29

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.

Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; speeding; insurance violation; driving while license suspended; driving while license revoked; driving without a license: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.

Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

1/26

Failure to appear- exceeding reasonable road speed: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.

Non-support-child: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); discharging firearm into unoccupied building, railroad, aircraft, or automobile: male, 41, arrested on County Road 568.

Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; no seat belt: female, 36, arrested on County Road 52.

Reckless endangerment: male, 53, arrested on County Road 143.

Violation of a court order: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1117.

1/27

Burglary, non-residence (force), four counts; criminal mischief, four counts; miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500; theft miscellaneous, two counts; theft miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 40, arrested at Spring Hill Grocery.

1/28

Possession of dangerous drugs: female, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.

Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 48, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 21, arrested on I-65 SB.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 36, arrested on County Road 557.

Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 56, arrested on County Road 1218.

Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 47, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.

Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.

Public intoxication: male, 26, arrested on County Road 998.

Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.

Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 42, arrested on County Road 820.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 34, arrested at Marshall County Jail.

Coercion-simple assault; failure to appear- harassment; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 33, arrested on County Road 815.

1/29

Harassment: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1727.

Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 783.

Domestic violence, third degree: male, 36, arrested on County Road 436.

Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: male, 45, arrested on County Road 310.

Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 23, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.

INCIDENTS

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

1/26

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 2nd Avenue SW.

1/27

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Belk, Cullman Shopping Center.

Identity theft, no location reported.

Criminal mischief, third degree- damaged door: Laurel Lane SW.

Harassment, no location reported.

1/28

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.

Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: No location reported.

Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:

1/27

Harassment: County Road 1371.

Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.

Domestic violence: Hwy. 31.

Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1728.

Theft of property: County Road 1685.

Harassment: County Road 1107.

1/28

Domestic violence: County Road 436.

Domestic violence: County Road 783.

Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.

Unlawful possession of marijuana: 1-65 SB Rest Area.

Burglary: County Road 1462.

Trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Second Avenue SW.

Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 820.

Harassment: County Road 601.

Criminal mischief: County Road 1107.

Trespassing; domestic violence: County Road 557.

Assault: County Road 1376.

Domestic violence: County Road 815.

1/29

Criminal mischief: County Road 1141.

Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 310.

Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2000 Ford Ranger: 4th Street SW.

Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.

Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.

Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2019 Ford Van: Hwy. 157.

Domestic violence, third degree: Dialsdale Drive SW.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you