Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/27
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; attempting to elude: male, 42, of Cullman, arrested on Rosemont Avenue SW.
Public intoxication: male, 43, of Riverton, WY, arrested on 4th Street SW.
1/28
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia; criminal trespassing, third degree: male, 37, of Hanceville, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: male, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- expired tag; driving while license suspended: female, 35, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Public intoxication: male, 34, of Boaz, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; insurance violation: female, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
1/29
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; running a red light; insurance violation, two counts; expired tag: male, 46, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree, three counts; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts: male, 34, of Hanceville, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle; speeding; insurance violation; driving while license suspended; driving while license revoked; driving without a license: male, 28, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/26
Failure to appear- exceeding reasonable road speed: male, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
Non-support-child: male, 42, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; promote prison contraband (drugs); discharging firearm into unoccupied building, railroad, aircraft, or automobile: male, 41, arrested on County Road 568.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; no seat belt: female, 36, arrested on County Road 52.
Reckless endangerment: male, 53, arrested on County Road 143.
Violation of a court order: female, 41, arrested on County Road 1117.
1/27
Burglary, non-residence (force), four counts; criminal mischief, four counts; miscellaneous theft, $500-less than $1500; theft miscellaneous, two counts; theft miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 40, arrested at Spring Hill Grocery.
1/28
Possession of dangerous drugs: female, 40, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 48, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 21, arrested on I-65 SB.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: male, 36, arrested on County Road 557.
Failure to appear- driving under the influence of alcohol: male, 30, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 56, arrested on County Road 1218.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: male, 47, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: male, 46, arrested at Joppa Sunoco.
Public intoxication: male, 26, arrested on County Road 998.
Failure to appear- possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana: 34, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: male, 42, arrested on County Road 820.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts: male, 34, arrested at Marshall County Jail.
Coercion-simple assault; failure to appear- harassment; theft-miscellaneous, less than $500: male, 33, arrested on County Road 815.
1/29
Harassment: male, 32, arrested on County Road 1727.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): male, 41, arrested on County Road 783.
Domestic violence, third degree: male, 36, arrested on County Road 436.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; public intoxication: male, 45, arrested on County Road 310.
Failure to appear- public intoxication: male, 23, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
INCIDENTS
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/26
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: Buddy’s Home Furnishings, 2nd Avenue SW.
1/27
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Belk, Cullman Shopping Center.
Identity theft, no location reported.
Criminal mischief, third degree- damaged door: Laurel Lane SW.
Harassment, no location reported.
1/28
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Coin Laundry, 4th Street SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment: No location reported.
Here is a look at the incidents that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
1/27
Harassment: County Road 1371.
Violation of a protection order: Hwy. 91.
Domestic violence: Hwy. 31.
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle: County Road 1728.
Theft of property: County Road 1685.
Harassment: County Road 1107.
1/28
Domestic violence: County Road 436.
Domestic violence: County Road 783.
Unlawful possession of dangerous drugs; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Hwy. 69 S.
Unlawful possession of marijuana: 1-65 SB Rest Area.
Burglary: County Road 1462.
Trafficking drugs; unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: Second Avenue SW.
Unlawful possession of a controlled substance: County Road 820.
Harassment: County Road 601.
Criminal mischief: County Road 1107.
Trespassing; domestic violence: County Road 557.
Assault: County Road 1376.
Domestic violence: County Road 815.
1/29
Criminal mischief: County Road 1141.
Unlawful possession of marijuana; unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia: County Road 310.
Duty upon striking unattended vehicle-damage to 2000 Ford Ranger: 4th Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree-general merchandise: Wal-Mart, Hwy. 157.
Criminal trespassing, third degree: Wal-Mart, Olive Street SW.
Leaving the scene of an accident-damage to a 2019 Ford Van: Hwy. 157.
Domestic violence, third degree: Dialsdale Drive SW.