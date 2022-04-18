Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
4/15
Failure to appear- public intoxication; possession of drug paraphernalia; theft of property, fourth degree, two counts; criminal trespassing, third degree: Dustin R. Wise, 29, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/16
Theft of property, fourth degree; obstructing governmental operations; public intoxication: Johnathan K. Smith, 48, of Crane Hill, arrested on Olive Street SW.
4/17
Disorderly conduct; menacing: Timothy M. Harris, 27, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Theft of property, third degree: Noah A. Sanford, 29, of Empire, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Theft of property, third degree: Kristy L. Sanford, 46, of Empire, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Katherine G. Smith, 41, of Empire, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Unlawful breaking/entering of a motor vehicle: Hagen E. Jones, 27, of Cullman, arrested on Cleveland Avenue SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office for Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
4/14
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, three counts; forged instrument, three counts: Hunter Glenn Hunkeapillar, 28, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Grand jury- sodomy, first degree: Dan Bruce Ponder, 69, arrested on Beech Avenue SE.
4/15
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; driving while license suspended, three counts: William Zachary Aderhold, 42, arrested on 2nd Avenue SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: April Renea Bates, 39, arrested on Mercury Drive.
Domestic violence, third degree; criminal mischief, third degree: Acelia Deona Byrd, 34, arrested on Freeman Road.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Raymond Miguel Conrad, 30, arrested on County Road 1815.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: James Adam Dill, 36, arrested on Mercury Drive.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree: Regina Banks Edwards, 53, arrested on County Road 431.
Failure to appear-possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Hannah Alexis Farley, 25, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; resisting arrest: Stephen Daniel Findley, 35, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Forged instrument: Jessica Mae Horton, 37, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Anthony Morris, 21, arrested OnI-65.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: Billy Wayne Price, 24, arrested at Browns Old Store.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked, cancelled; failure/refusal to display insurance: Roy Wesley Roach II, 47, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Jessica Nicole Scarberry, 38, arrested on County Road 1225.
Aggravated assault- family-(strong arm): Dekota Blake Shaddrix, 22, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- operating vehicle without insurance: James Isaac Tanner Jr., 30, arrested on Hwy. 31.
Grand Jury- burglary-residence (force): Colton McCoy Tubbs, 31, arrested at the Jefferson County Jail.
Causing of delinquency, dependency or need of supervision: Stephanie Holoway Turner, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of marijuana, second degree; no seat belt: Kimberly Michelle Turney, 47, arrested on U.S. Hwy. 31 N.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Joseph Scot Villa, 50, arrested on Goodwin Road.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts: Dustin Ray Wise, 29, arrested on Goodwin Road.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- sale of stolen property, less than $500: Lisa Diane Wise, 50, arrested on Goodwin Road.
Failure to appear- attempting to elude a police officer, two counts: Bobby Gene Wood, 41, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/16
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Bryce Shane Bradshaw, 34, arrested on County Road 1546.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; possession of methamphetamine; illegally obtaining a controlled substance: Christi Michelle Brockman, 43, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- aggravated assault-child abuse (family); driving while license suspended: Kaitlyn Renee Duke, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; altering firearm identification: Cody Patrick Etheredge, 29, arrested on County Road 1545.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: Layla Chamness Foshee, 44, arrested on Eddleman Street.
Possession of methamphetamine: Amy Marie Graveman, 44, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; altering firearm identification: Joshua Johnston Hayes, 26, arrested on County Road 1545.
Financial exploitation of the elderly, first degree; theft-miscellaneous: William Ray Kelley, 57, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of marijuana, second degree: David Omri Preston, 34, arrested on County Road 1809.
Failure to appear- unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft); drug trafficking; possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; improper lane usage: Chase Eric Sullins, 31, arrested on Mark Street SW.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; attempting to elude a police officer; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Tonya Michelle Webb, 42, arrested on County Road 940.
Motion to revoke bond- counterfeiting; forged instrument; failure to appear- counterfeiting, two counts; forged instrument, four counts; miscellaneous-theft, $500-less than $1500; criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises: Sierra Breann Yager, 21, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/17
Domestic assault-harassment-family: Jerry Wayne Baker, 51, arrested on County Road 1122.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Austin Tyler Ballard, 24, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Probation revoked- possession of dangerous drugs: Autumn Elizabeth Fuller, 26, arrested on I-65.
Auto theft; failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs, two counts; operating a vehicle with expired tag: David Gene Golden, 46, arrested on County Road 1547.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Gonzolo Zuniga Gonzalez, 49, arrested on Hwy. 278.
Failure to appear- possessing forged instrument: Eric Jereme Greene, 35, arrested at the Madison County Jail.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle with expired tag: Bailey Michelle Parker, 22, arrested on 4th Street SW.
Public intoxication: Maxwell Waylan Ratcliff, 23, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- miscellaneous theft- $500-less than $1500: Kristy Lynn Gant Sanford, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
4/18
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs; driving under the influence of a combined substance: Justin Gleen Baker, 28, arrested in Good Hope.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage); possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of dangerous drugs: William Dakota Hicks, 25, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Criminal trespassing-enters/remains on premises; harassing communications: Bryann Rodolfo Martinez, 23, arrested on Hwy. 69 N.
Unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle (no theft or damage): Brianna Nicole Nuss, 25, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Simple assault-child abuse (family): Krystal Pajao Waid, 35, arrested at the Cullman County Sheriff’s Office.
