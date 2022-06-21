Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday:
6/17
Unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, four counts: Bradley R. Combs, 38, of Cullman, arrested on 4th Street SE/9th Avenue SE.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Steven R. Coots, 50, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Rodney L. Smith, 33, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts: Timothy M. Hann, 33, of Arab, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear-unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; driving without a license: Andrew W. Schwenn, 33, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- criminal trespassing, third degree: Misty A. Sloan, 41, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- insurance violation; following too close: Brandon L. Veal, 38, of Pell City, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/18
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia; expired tag; leaving the scene of an accident; improper lane usage; driving while license suspended: John M. Tworkowsky, 51, of Hayden, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle, two counts; driving while license revoked, two counts; insurance violation: Joshua L. Davis, 33, of Albertville, arrested at Rainbow Crossing.
Possession of drug paraphernalia: Amber L. Burrows, 37, of Cherokee, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: John R. Patterson, Jr., 27, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 278 W.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Brian D. Peak, 52, of Cullman, arrested on 2nd Avenue NW.
Possession of a forged instrument: Joshua M. Roden, 26, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
6/19
Minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: Cesar A. Martin Santos, 18, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: Franklin H. Lopez Cash, 18, of Cullman, arrested on Cherokee Avenue SW.
Domestic violence, third degree; harassment; unlawful possession of marijuana, second degree; possession of drug paraphernalia: Jonathan K. Lay, 31, of Cullman, arrested on Walker Street SW.
Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman County Sheriff's Office for Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday:
6/17
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; forgery-checks: James Mechel Bradley, 25, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Zachary Bon Kirk Earwood, 31, arrested on County Road 1567.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Thomas James Cody Greenhaw, 33, arrested on County Road 1365.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: Darwin Lafayette Hunter, 59, arrested on Hwy. 69 S.
Driving under the influence of alcohol: John Lloyd McLeod, 26, arrested on Hwy. 69.
Assault-harassment: James H. Mezzell, 63, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- contributing to delinquency of a minor; receiving stolen vehicle; leaving the scene of an accident: Lewis C. Richards, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Assault-harassment: Paul Dwyatt Scarberry, 39, arrested on County Road 1225.
Permitting dogs to run at large: Robert Richard Taylor, Jr., 51, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: John Mathew Tworkowsky, 51, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, two counts; unlawful possession of a controlled substance, two counts: Brandon Lee Veal, 38, arrested at Trussville Police Department.
Sexual contact-no consent or 12-16 years old: Thomas Felton White, 24, arrested at the Warrior Police Department.
6/18
Failure to appear- counterfeiting, two counts; forged instrument, two counts: Charmin Renee Bitton, 46, arrested at the Birmingham Police Department.
Failure to appear- possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amber Lacole Burrows, 37, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-non residence (force); theft from residence, $500-less than $1500: Austin Dewayne Isbell, 20, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Tina A. Looney, 55, arrested on County Road 222.
Sodomy with a girl-(other weapon); statutory rape; traveling to meet a child from an unlawful sex act: Luke Abram Lunceford, 20, arrested at the Tuscaloosa Jail.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended: John Robert Patterson, Jr., 27, arrested at 1900 Beech Avenue SE.
Drug trafficking; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; possession of dangerous drugs: Jonah Presley Swindle, 19, arrested on U.S. 231.
Failure to appear- operating a vehicle without insurance: Tommy James Walker, 21, arrested on County Road 538.
6/19
Failure to appear- no plainly visible tag: Jessica Crystal Henry, 41, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Failure to appear- child abuse (family); simple assault-child abuse (family); reckless endangerment, two counts; possession of barbiturate-no drugs seized; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense, two counts; possession of marijuana, second degree; attempting to elude a police officer; reckless driving; requirements for child passenger restraints: Ollie Jamal Johnson, 26, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Violation of a domestic violence protection order; violation of a release order-strangulation; violation of a release order-rape-domestic violence, two counts: Jonathan Kyle Lay, 31, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Reckless endangerment: Rickey Steven Smith, 67, arrested on County Road 7.
Domestic assault-harassment (family); grand jury- robbery-street (knife): Timothy Steven Smith, 40, arrested on County Road 7.
Illegal possession of prescription drugs; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; attempting to elude a police officer; resisting arrest; public intoxication: Jonah Presley Swindle, 19, arrested in Fairview.
6/20
Probation violation-robbery-residence (strong arm): James Anthony Adams, Jr., 42, arrested at the County Jail.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Amy Marie Arwood, 40, arrested on AL. Hwy. 69 S.
Failure to appear- attempt to commit a controlled substance crime; possession of marijuana; sell/distribute methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; sell/distribution of dangerous drugs: Steven Douglas Coots, 32, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving under the influence of a controlled substance; improper lane usage: Katherine Dawn Davis, 40, arrested on County Road 1488.
Possession of marijuana, second degree: Cedric LaCharles Embry, 20, arrested on I-65 N.
Possession of methamphetamine; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense; failure to appear- burglary-non-residence (no force); unlawful breaking and entering a vehicle, two counts; possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Trey Brittian Guthery, 28, arrested on County Road 565.
Possession of drug paraphernalia, first offense: Stephanie Bryan Haney, 43, arrested on County Road 437.
Failure to appear- switched tag: Latasha James, 33, arrested at Stuckey's.
Domestic assault-harassment (family): Adam Kerry Lambert, 42, arrested on County Road 1716.
Violation of a release order-burglary-residence (force): Darrell Scott Raley, 53, arrested on County Road 468.
Failure to appear- driving while license suspended; driving while license suspended, revoked or cancelled: Stephen Mark Reynold, Jr., 41, arrested at the Cullman County Jail.
Failure to appear- distribution of dangerous drugs: Shawn Keith Smelser, 40, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- burglary-residence (no force); robbery, second degree; robbery-business (other weapon): Jonathan Kerry Smith, 48, arrested at Stuckey's.
Possession of marijuana; possession of drug paraphernalia, second offense; possession of cocaine; violation of a release order- endangering the welfare of a minor; identity theft; violation of a release order-forgery, third degree; possession of a forged instrument, third degree; violation of release on theft of property, 4th degree: Britney Megan Spears, 34, arrested on I-65.
Assault-harassment: Kevin Dewayne Thomas, 46, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Domestic assault-menacing (gun); reckless endangerment, four counts; ex-felon in possession of a firearm: Terry Wayne Vincent, 57, arrested on County Road 775.