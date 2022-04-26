Here is a look at the arrests that were reported by the Cullman Police Department for Friday, Saturday, Sunday and Monday:
Theft of property, fourth degree: Sabrina L. Butler, 34, of Vinemont, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Harassing communications: Brandy N. Graham, 41, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; following too close; insurance violation; failure to signal: Salomon A. Perales, 29, of Joppa, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance; possession of drug paraphernalia: Darrell S. Raley, 53, of Hanceville, arrested on Tally Ho Street SW.
Theft of property, fourth degree: Patricia N. Kerstetter, 345, of Holly Pond, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing, third degree; theft of property, fourth degree: Buffy D. Smith, 46, of Cullman, arrested on 3rd Avenue NE.
Failure to appear- failure to signal; driving while license suspended: Anthony L. Trussell, 36, of Birmingham, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Obstructing justice using a false name: John N. Linley, 26, of Cullman, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Unlawful possession/receiving of a controlled substance with intent to distribute; receiving stolen property, fourth degree; possession of drug paraphernalia; failure to appear- theft of property, fourth degree: Trey B. Guthery, 28, of Hanceville, arrested on Hwy. 157.
Minor in possession/consumption of an alcoholic beverage: Antoniyo L. Gay, 19, of Cullman, arrested on Olive Street SW.
Failure to appear- failure to register vehicle: Melissa G. Gandy, 37, of Cullman, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
Criminal trespassing: Marcus A. Kay, 32, of Hanceville, arrested on Austin Avenue SW.
Failure to appear- theft of property, forth degree: Jenna M. Richards, 34, of Bremen, arrested at the Cullman County Detention Center.
